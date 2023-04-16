Who is Amara La Negra's baby daddy? Erica Mena slams Safaree as he gifts former's twins Rolex watches in viral video

Amara La Negra and her twins recently made their way into the headlines after she celebrated her twins’ birthday party, where they were treated with a special gift by Safaree Samuels. Many attendees of the party shared glimpses of a few moments in their Instagram stories where Safaree Samuels can be seen gifting her Rolex watches.

Explaining why he made the gesture, he told the attendees at the party:

“I’m doing this because I’m new to Miami and you know ever since I’ve been here, Amara has been a great everything; friend, tour guide, helping me with my Spanish. She’s just been a great business partner.”

However, the gesture did not seem to sit well with Erica Mena, Safaree’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce in September 2022. In her long rant on social media, she claimed that her ex-husband did not do anything special for their kids, but he went all out for Amara La Negra’s kids.

In a social media post, Erica claimed that Safaree only got balloons and cakes for their kids.

"Awe so cure. It's just very interesting how my kids have NEVER received gifts like this by this waster man. My daughter just turned 3. All she got was a birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room. and please don't get me started onhow he didn't do anything for my sons 1st birthday until two weeks after the fact. And again, that was just balloons in his living room. But Happy every enjoyed this circus theme birthday party with a deadbeat clown as the special guest."

Making the announcement of her pregnancy back in November 2021, Amara La Negra revealed that the father of her twins is Allan Mueses. However, several videos are now floating on social media, where Safaree can be seen kissing Amara La Negra as the duo danced at the twins’ birthday party.

#LHHMIA #LHHATL Safaree Samuels is filming with the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ cast for season 5 & he’s apparently dating Amara La Negra. Safaree attended Amara’s twins’ birthday party & gifted them rolexes. The two also shared a kiss on the dance floor. Safaree Samuels is filming with the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ cast for season 5 & he’s apparently dating Amara La Negra. Safaree attended Amara’s twins’ birthday party & gifted them rolexes. The two also shared a kiss on the dance floor.#LHHMIA #LHHATL https://t.co/dwqeMYZLia

Erica Mena calls out Safaree Samuels after he gifted Amara La Negra's kids luxury watches

As Safaree attended the birthday party of Amara La Negra’s kids, several videos floated on social media where he can be seen enjoying the party a little too much. While he claimed that Amara was his business partner, there were videos of them sharing a kiss.

While nothing has been confirmed by the duo as of yet, Safaree’s ex-wife, Erica, commented on a few pictures and videos and claimed that the American rapper has medical bills of $8,000, which he hasn’t been paid yet. She also claimed that since Safaree blocked her, she cannot share the information with him directly.

Safaree and Erica tied the knot in 2019. However, Erica filed for divorce last year and accused Safaree of cheating. The divorce was then finalized in September 2022. He was then ordered to pay $4300 a month in child support, as the duo share a daughter and a son. Meanwhile, Erica also has another kid from her previous relationship.

Speaking of Amara La Negra’s relationship with baby daddy Allan Mueses, the duo have been in an off-and-on relationship for several years now. However, at the time of her pregnancy reveal, she also stated that she would be a single mother. As per reports, the duo has been co-parenting the kids.

On the other hand, neither Safaree nor Amara has confirmed the news of their newly kindled romance. However, netizens have been speculating that there might be more to their relationship than meets the eye.

