“Hang it up”: Fans react to Erica Mena crying over ex-husband Safaree in LHHATL season 11 premiere

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) returned to screens with season 11 earlier this week on Tuesday, June 13, on MTV. The season premiere saw the cast return once again, including Erica Mena, and while various cast members had exciting things going on, they noted that Erica was still stuck on her ex-boyfriend Safaree.

Rasheeda took the female cast members to a smash room, where she handed them pictures of their former significant others in order to rile them up. When Erica was up, she expressed her frustration with Safaree while smashing things and ended up leaving the place overwhelming and free at the same time.

Fans took to social media to comment about the same and felt that Erica’s storyline about Safaree had gotten old. They wished she would hang it up and not keep crying about her ex-husband after four seasons.

The Moment. @itsKARY_

#LHHATL Erica Mena been crying over Safari for 4 seasons now. Hang it up. Erica Mena been crying over Safari for 4 seasons now. Hang it up. #LHHATL

LHHATL season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Tuesday on MTV.

LHHATL season 11 fans slam Erica Mena for still being upset with Safaree in the season premiere

The season premiere of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 saw the female cast member in a smash room. While there, Rasheeda gave all of them printouts of their former partners to get their blood boiling so they could properly smash things and get their anger out.

Fans saw Erica Mena place Safaree’s picture in front of her as she listed ways that he let her down.

She stated that the LHHATL cast member abandoned her and her family and wasn’t there for Legend, their second son, whom they welcomed in 2021. The couple welcomed Legend while they were in the process of getting a divorce, and Erica claimed that Safaree was not there for him while he was in the NICU.

Fans took to social media to comment about the segment and stated that the cast member is never going to get over her ex, Safaree. They stated that she needs to do some self-work and stop dragging this out, and they noted that people are supposed to be happy after getting a divorce.

They added that she is really hurt and crazy and can see how she landed a role in the movie Step Mother 3.

Rachel. @_loveRachel_

#LHHATL Erica Mena REFUSES to leave us alone about Safaree. I want them in jail. This is harassment. Erica Mena REFUSES to leave us alone about Safaree. I want them in jail. This is harassment.#LHHATL

𝙰 𝙶𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚕𝚎𝚖𝚊𝚗’𝚜 𝙿𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚙𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚎 @HaroldCordero_



Was he dead wrong for how he abandoned his family? Yes. Did she ignore the red flags? Also yes. #LHHATL Not to sound like a prick but it’s hard for me to sympathize with Erica Mena when she knew that Safaree was a party animal when she got with him.Was he dead wrong for how he abandoned his family? Yes. Did she ignore the red flags? Also yes. #LHHATL Not to sound like a prick but it’s hard for me to sympathize with Erica Mena when she knew that Safaree was a party animal when she got with him.Was he dead wrong for how he abandoned his family? Yes. Did she ignore the red flags? Also yes.

Rachel. @_loveRachel_

#LHHATL Its been like 3yrs & Erica Mena’s entire storyline is still crying over Safaree. Mona Scott don’t be firing ppl enough for me. Its been like 3yrs & Erica Mena’s entire storyline is still crying over Safaree. Mona Scott don’t be firing ppl enough for me.#LHHATL

b r a n d o n @thepizzapopo_



#LHHATL I don’t feel bad for Bambi and Erica Mena because y’all knew these dudes were trash. They thought having a baby was going to change these dudes, now they’re stuck with all of these offsprings. I don’t feel bad for Bambi and Erica Mena because y’all knew these dudes were trash. They thought having a baby was going to change these dudes, now they’re stuck with all of these offsprings.#LHHATL

🔥🔥🔥 @OnMyFuckShit I see why she on step mother 3 Erica mena really hurt and crazyI see why she on step mother 3 #LHHATL Erica mena really hurt and crazy 😂 I see why she on step mother 3 #LHHATL

Dope.Chicc @_KushNLust_ Erica mena need to do some self work and stop dragging this out. I thought you supposed to be happy after a divorce cause you were unhappy in the marriage #LHHATL Erica mena need to do some self work and stop dragging this out. I thought you supposed to be happy after a divorce cause you were unhappy in the marriage #LHHATL

LHHATL fans further added that they're tired of the storyline and that she needs to find something else. They drew parallels between Erica and Bambi and stated that it looks like the two cast members manipulate their words to make themselves out to be the victims, while some added that they don’t feel bad for the two since they knew that "these dudes were trash."

They further stated that Erica and Safaree need to own up to the distress they caused each other, and they added that she ignored the red flags.

While the couple filed for divorce sometime in 2021, they officially separated on September 12, 2022. They were married for two years when Erica claimed that Safaree was cheating on her while she was expecting Legend and filed for divorce.

According to their legal documents, Safaree was to pay $4305 per month in child support, and they sold their Georgia mansion for $1.3 Million ahead of the finalization.

LHHATL season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Tuesday on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes