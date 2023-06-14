“Out of pocket”: Fans slam Bambi for confronting Khaotic in LHHATL season 11 premiere

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) recently returned to screens with season 11 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and featured several cast members returning to let the world know what they’ve been up to since the last time they were on screen.

One of the cast members who returned to the MTV show is Bambi Richardson, who is in the process of getting a divorce from her husband, Scrappy. In the season premiere, the cast all went out for brunch, but something about Khaotic rubbed her the wrong way.

The cast member was not happy with Scrappy and Khaotic’s friendship and decided to confront him about the same. She told him that she found a video of him with her husband on Instagram and that he should have told Scrappy to be with his family as opposed to being outside.

Fans took to social media to slam Bambi for her behavior and stated that she was “out of pocket” for approaching him the way that she did. They said that she needs to go talk to a therapist and not “bleed on others.”

Yaya @Pink_Sarcasm Nah. Bambi was out of pocket for even approaching Khaotic like that. Go talk to a therapist..don't bleed on others #lhhatl Nah. Bambi was out of pocket for even approaching Khaotic like that. Go talk to a therapist..don't bleed on others #lhhatl

Fans react to Bambi confronting Khaotic in LHHATL season 11 episode 1

In the season premiere of LHHATL season 11, Bambi, whose marriage to Scrappy is crippling, decided to confront Khaotic about allegedly enabling Scrappy’s bad behavior and being absent from his family.

During brunch, the female cast member stated in a confessional that while she doesn’t know Khaotic when she sees Scrappy hanging out with him, it's "just really cringy" to her since he runs around and messes with girls, and she asked him to grow up.

She further commented on his interaction with Erica Banks, where he jokingly proposed to her, and she accepted. While it was a consensual and mutual joke between the other cast members, Bambi said that she just got increasingly annoyed looking at him.

The LHHATL season 11 cast member approached Khaotic at the buffet and asked him if he was married and had children. Khaotic was taken aback and confused, and she told him that she saw him on Instagram with Scrappy.

"I saw you on Instagram today, standing next to Scrap, encouraging his bullsh*t," she said.

#LHHATL Why is Bambi acting like she's a sophisticated debutante in her confessional? Knock it the f*** off 🙄 YOUR SHAM OF A MARRIAGE IS YOUR FAULT AND YOUR FAULT ONLY.... Take responsibility for you b.s. Why is Bambi acting like she's a sophisticated debutante in her confessional? Knock it the f*** off 🙄 YOUR SHAM OF A MARRIAGE IS YOUR FAULT AND YOUR FAULT ONLY.... Take responsibility for you b.s. #LHHATL

#LHHATL Bambi shouldn’t be made at Khaotic. He is not the one that ruined your marriage!! Bambi shouldn’t be made at Khaotic. He is not the one that ruined your marriage!!#LHHATL

BlackUnicorn @BlackUn33115830 Bambi your displacing your anger into Khaotic and he can’t make no grown man do nuthin. Scrappy is the problem no one else 🤷🏾‍♀️ #LHHATL Bambi your displacing your anger into Khaotic and he can’t make no grown man do nuthin. Scrappy is the problem no one else 🤷🏾‍♀️ #LHHATL

Cookie made with Irish Butter from Costco @MizzusTobias I feel like Bambi looks for reasons to be mad. She got mad at Khaotic because she went searching on Instagram and saw him and Scrappy together. She could have just not stalked social media, looking for drama. #LHHATL I feel like Bambi looks for reasons to be mad. She got mad at Khaotic because she went searching on Instagram and saw him and Scrappy together. She could have just not stalked social media, looking for drama. #LHHATL

*Bambi blaming Khaotic for influencing Scrappy to not take marriage seriously*



Khaotic: *Bambi blaming Khaotic for influencing Scrappy to not take marriage seriously*Khaotic: #LHHATL*Bambi blaming Khaotic for influencing Scrappy to not take marriage seriously*Khaotic: https://t.co/EbMnM0XoEM

Fans took to Twitter to react to the exchange between the two and stated that they feel like Bambi looks for reasons to be mad and that she looks for drama. They further added that the LHHATL reality star was angry at the wrong person and that Scrappy was the problem.

They further noted how confused Khaotic looked when he was approached by her and added that he wasn’t the one who ruined her marriage.

They further stated that they don’t feel bad for Bambi since she’s losing him the same way she got him, referring to the rumors of her and Scrappy’s relationship that started around the same time he broke up with Erica. They added that she looked like a sea fish and made a complete fool of herself.

LHHATL season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

