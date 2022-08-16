Love & Hip Hop: Miami: Why are fans questioning if Scrappy is Shay's baby daddy in Episode 14?

VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Miami returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, and it was indeed shocking. This week, Shay Johnson revealed a big secret that left everyone surprised. After keeping it hidden for six months, Shay finally revealed the news of her pregnancy. She kept this information hidden even from her family.

The one question everyone had was about her baby daddy, as Shay didn't tell anyone who the father of her child was. But Mama Dee had her own predictions, leaving fans wondering if she was right after all.

Episode 14 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, titled Blessings and Curses, featured Shay throwing a surprise baby shower. Everyone invited assumed she was going to launch a new business venture. But when she walked out on stage and revealed that she was pregnant, people were shocked.

As fireworks lit up the sky, The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star announced that she was having a baby girl. When Shay's brother asked her who the baby daddy was, she revealed that they would come to know about the identity later.

Leave it to fans on social media to have their own predictions as to who might be the father of Shay's child. But their predictions were based on the stir Mama Dee caused at the event.

Mama Dee wonders if Scrappy could be Shay's baby daddy in Love & Hip Hop: Miami:

Even before Shay could come out and announce her big news, Mama Dee was excited to see her. Mama Dee went on to tell Bobby that she wished Scrappy would've married Shay instead of Bambi. Mama Dee also assumed that Scrappy and Shay might've hooked up recently. She also alleged that the two met in Miami a few months ago.

Talking about Shay, Mama Dee said,

"I love my baby. You know why? Because she's real. The way they broke up was totally wrong. But at the end of the day, I can't pick and choose. But had I could, it would have been Shay."

Mama Dee voiced her love for the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star. She also shared that she wished her son would've married Shay instead. Hence, when Shay announced her pregnancy, Mama Dee was shell-shocked.

While everyone around Shay was wondering who could be the father of her child, Mama Dee told everyone else that she was wondering if Scrappy could be the father of her child.

On hearing what Mama Dee had to say, fans on social media also started asking if her assumptions were valid and if Scrappy was the father of Shay's child.

Fans hold on to Mama Dee's assumptions and question if Scrappy is the father of Shay's child

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Mama Dee was making a mess by perpetuating such assumptions. Some fans also wondered if she happened to be correct and if her son was the father of Shay's daughter.

CardiBardi💕 @PennyRo72757920

#Lhhmia Sooo is @reallilscrappy shay baby daddy or not Chile lordttt momma dee messy messy🤣🤣 Sooo is @reallilscrappy shay baby daddy or not Chile lordttt momma dee messy messy🤣🤣#Lhhmia

SpringFire💐🔥 @LoveLes09835304 #LHHATL

Not now but RIGHT NOW! I need Scrappy and Bambi to get on the internet RIGHT NOW and squash this mess Shay & Dee started! #LHHMIA Not now but RIGHT NOW! I need Scrappy and Bambi to get on the internet RIGHT NOW and squash this mess Shay & Dee started! #LHHMIA #LHHATL Not now but RIGHT NOW!

Brandi @MeMy2Satchellz I wonder if this y Scrappy was really mad his mama came to Shay event cuz he knew her ass was pregnant b4 anybody else #LHHMIA I wonder if this y Scrappy was really mad his mama came to Shay event cuz he knew her ass was pregnant b4 anybody else #LHHMIA

Cheryl Walton @MagBlueClouds Could this be Scrappy's baby??? Things that make you go hmmmmm!!! Wow!!! #LHHMIA Did Momma Dee just drop some TEA???? Or What??? Shay Johnson is expecting,,, Could this be Scrappy's baby??? Things that make you go hmmmmm!!! Wow!!! #LHHMIA Did Momma Dee just drop some TEA???? Or What??? Shay Johnson is expecting,,,

Marcus @marcusmartn So is Shay pregnant by Scrappy? Lol #LHHMIA So is Shay pregnant by Scrappy? Lol #LHHMIA

Talk That Talk With HerMajesty @HerMajestyTalk I told y’all Momma D is too murch #LHHMIA Momma D said Scrappy has been slipping & sliding in ShayI told y’allMomma D is too murch Momma D said Scrappy has been slipping & sliding in Shay🍵 I told y’all 😜 Momma D is too murch 😂😂 #LHHMIA

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn Momma Dee knew Shay was pregnant that’s why she’s insinuating that Scrappy is the father. I see why she and Bambi don’t get along. She has no respect for Bambi or Scrappy. #LHHMIA Momma Dee knew Shay was pregnant that’s why she’s insinuating that Scrappy is the father. I see why she and Bambi don’t get along. She has no respect for Bambi or Scrappy. #LHHMIA

Mira 💕 @MMira08 Mamma Dee so damn messy. Not she on this show saying Scrappy was cheating with Shay. #lhhmia Mamma Dee so damn messy. Not she on this show saying Scrappy was cheating with Shay. #lhhmia https://t.co/K8tNMsfjWx

BriiWithTheTea @Brii_Beautyy But you ain’t hear that from me #lhhmia Shay baby daddy sure sound like ScrappyBut you ain’t hear that from me Shay baby daddy sure sound like Scrappy☕️ But you ain’t hear that from me 😂 #lhhmia

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Vh1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Sayati Das