Love & Hip Hop: Miami: Fans condemn Allan, claiming he doesn't care about Amara or the babies 

Love & Hip Hop: Miami returned for an all-new episode as part of VH1's Level Up Mondays. This week, Amara decided to confront Allan after he missed the baby shower. She asked her fiance one crucial question that went on to silence him. Fans who witnessed Allan's reaction took to social media to criticize him.

Episode 14 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, titled Blessings and Curses, featured Amara finally coming to terms with the reality that Allan might not be ready for the twins. After he bailed and didn't show up to the baby shower last week, Amara decided to go out and spend some time with her mother.

During their time out shopping, she opened up about how the doctors told her that she needed to be under complete bed rest because she was at risk with the twins. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star shared that if she didn't take the doctor's instructions seriously, the safety and health of her and her twins would be in danger.

Amara also expressed how her mother disapproved of her relationship with Allan. With him not showing up for her, she's even more upset with the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star and his behavior. Right in time, Allan called Amara.

During the video call, Amara explained to Allan how she was upset with him for missing the baby shower. When Allan questioned her hostility towards him, Amara told him not to make her say more than she should. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star told his fiance he loved her. But Amara shut him out, claiming that he didn't.

During their conversation, Amara realized several things and asked Allan one crucial question that left him speechless.

Allan is speechless when Amara asks him if he is ready to have kids with her in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Amara was upset with Allan for his behavior and exclaimed that looking at him just infuriated her. Amara went on to further tell him,

"I was really mad that you didn't make it to the baby shower. I was mad that you haven't called, that you haven't been around. I was mad that I felt like I was doing it by myself."

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star went on to add that usually, she would've cursed her fiance or turned up where he was, but right now, she had two girls to think about.

Amara then decided to ask Allan something he least expected. She asked Allan if he wanted to have kids with her. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star shared that maybe it wasn't planned for him and that she understood it. But she didn't expect to see Allan go completely silent and not reply to her question.

Amara shared that she realized that she needed to accept her reality. She added that her daughters would give her the strength to push forward.

Fans who witnessed the conversation between Amara and Allan took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans slam Allan claiming he had no interest in Amara nor their twins

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Allan didn't care about Amara or his babies. Some also criticized him for not putting in the effort when his fiance needed him the most.

Coco Dani @uniquelycortney Allan ain’t put the effort to show up. FaceTime don’t count. How many red flags to show you that Allan isn’t the one? #LHHMIA Allan ain’t put the effort to show up. FaceTime don’t count. How many red flags to show you that Allan isn’t the one? #LHHMIA

🍋Lemonade Shade🍋 @TeeshaDenise Amara can do and should do SO MUCH better than Allan #LHHMIA Amara can do and should do SO MUCH better than Allan #LHHMIA

briana. @briasoboojie Allan's silence was so loud when Amara asked that question. What an asshole. #LHHMIA Allan's silence was so loud when Amara asked that question. What an asshole. #LHHMIA

KaleefPHL @feilak215 Allan didn’t want kids cause he know he ain’t doing nothing for them just like his other kids #LHHMIA Allan didn’t want kids cause he know he ain’t doing nothing for them just like his other kids #LHHMIA

JoJoKayBabesz @JodiiSoJuiicey Allan is gonna be that type of father. Deadbeat vibes #lhhmia Allan is gonna be that type of father. Deadbeat vibes #lhhmia

LLCheatem🕊 🏁 @TheBethHustle Allan is just a jerk … he needs to stop talking at this point. #LHHMIA Allan is just a jerk … he needs to stop talking at this point. #LHHMIA https://t.co/CD5SozjWDL

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Allan over there living his best life he’s not worried about no kids he couldn’t even answer her questions #lhhmia Allan over there living his best life he’s not worried about no kids he couldn’t even answer her questions #lhhmia

Tina @Tina77715956 #lhhmia



Amara: Did you really wanna have kids with me



Allan: Amara: Did you really wanna have kids with meAllan: #lhhmia Amara: Did you really wanna have kids with me⁉️Allan: https://t.co/Se0QlyXEc3

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Vh1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

