Create
Notifications

Love & Hip Hop: Miami: Fans condemn Allan, claiming he doesn't care about Amara or the babies 

Allan and Amara (Image via Instagram/@allan600 @amaralanegraaln)
Allan and Amara (Image via Instagram/@allan600 @amaralanegraaln)
Rachel Windsor
Rachel Windsor
ANALYST
Modified Aug 16, 2022 09:14 AM IST

Love & Hip Hop: Miami returned for an all-new episode as part of VH1's Level Up Mondays. This week, Amara decided to confront Allan after he missed the baby shower. She asked her fiance one crucial question that went on to silence him. Fans who witnessed Allan's reaction took to social media to criticize him.

Episode 14 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, titled Blessings and Curses, featured Amara finally coming to terms with the reality that Allan might not be ready for the twins. After he bailed and didn't show up to the baby shower last week, Amara decided to go out and spend some time with her mother.

Tensions rise at Amara’s baby shower when Allan is a no-show. 😭 #LHHMIA https://t.co/q7cKnEmbpl

During their time out shopping, she opened up about how the doctors told her that she needed to be under complete bed rest because she was at risk with the twins. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star shared that if she didn't take the doctor's instructions seriously, the safety and health of her and her twins would be in danger.

Amara also expressed how her mother disapproved of her relationship with Allan. With him not showing up for her, she's even more upset with the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star and his behavior. Right in time, Allan called Amara.

During the video call, Amara explained to Allan how she was upset with him for missing the baby shower. When Allan questioned her hostility towards him, Amara told him not to make her say more than she should. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star told his fiance he loved her. But Amara shut him out, claiming that he didn't.

During their conversation, Amara realized several things and asked Allan one crucial question that left him speechless.

Allan is speechless when Amara asks him if he is ready to have kids with her in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Amara was upset with Allan for his behavior and exclaimed that looking at him just infuriated her. Amara went on to further tell him,

"I was really mad that you didn't make it to the baby shower. I was mad that you haven't called, that you haven't been around. I was mad that I felt like I was doing it by myself."

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star went on to add that usually, she would've cursed her fiance or turned up where he was, but right now, she had two girls to think about.

Amara then decided to ask Allan something he least expected. She asked Allan if he wanted to have kids with her. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star shared that maybe it wasn't planned for him and that she understood it. But she didn't expect to see Allan go completely silent and not reply to her question.

Us after watching Amara’s conversation with Allan 👀 #LHHMIA https://t.co/FVWXkQeozn

Amara shared that she realized that she needed to accept her reality. She added that her daughters would give her the strength to push forward.

Fans who witnessed the conversation between Amara and Allan took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans slam Allan claiming he had no interest in Amara nor their twins

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Allan didn't care about Amara or his babies. Some also criticized him for not putting in the effort when his fiance needed him the most.

Allan ain’t put the effort to show up. FaceTime don’t count. How many red flags to show you that Allan isn’t the one? #LHHMIA
Allan doesn’t want those kids #LHHMIA
Allan ain't ish #LHHMIA
We don’t need a recap of Allan’s triffln ass we know he’s triffln…I feel for Amara! #lhhmia
Amara can do and should do SO MUCH better than Allan #LHHMIA
Allan's silence was so loud when Amara asked that question. What an asshole. #LHHMIA
Allan didn’t want kids cause he know he ain’t doing nothing for them just like his other kids #LHHMIA
Allan is gonna be that type of father. Deadbeat vibes #lhhmia
Allan is just a jerk … he needs to stop talking at this point. #LHHMIA https://t.co/CD5SozjWDL
Amara: "...can I ask you something...did you wanna have kids with me?..."Allan:#LHHMIA https://t.co/6jMAi8jXze
Allan over there living his best life he’s not worried about no kids he couldn’t even answer her questions #lhhmia
Allan really don't care about Amara or the babies.#LHHMIA amara
#lhhmia Amara: Did you really wanna have kids with me⁉️Allan: https://t.co/Se0QlyXEc3
Allan a dawgggg #LHHMIA

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Vh1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Sayati Das

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...