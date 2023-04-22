Why are fans not convinced with Love & Hip Hop star Bambi’s online apology amid Emani and Erica Dixon drama?

In the last few days, Love & Hip Hop stars Erica Dixon, Emani, and Bambi had to deal with a lot. A few days after a drama-filled fight, Bambi finally admitted her fault on social media. The drama began when Bambi, whose real name is Adiz Benson, posted some legal documents about her stepdaughter Emani. The documents describe how Emani's mother, Erica Dixon, abused her.

Following the posting of the documents, Emani took to Instagram live to defend her mother Erica. She also blasted her stepmother, Bambi, for speaking about Emani and her mother's relationship. Following this, Bambi publicly apologized for her actions and noted that she was going through a divorce with her husband, Lil Scrappy, aka Darryl Raynard Richardson III.

However, as soon as Bambi apologized for her actions, fans began sharing their reactions about the apology. While some said that Bambi was only apologizing for the sake of apologizing, others said that she felt no guilt about what she did. Some even said that she only apologized because she thought fans would support her after she posted the legal documents, but added that all she got was backlash.

Bambi and Lil Scrappy got married in 2017. However, the feud between Erica Dixon and Bambi has been going on for years.

Bambi's apology to Erica Dixon and Emani didn't sit too well with netizens

Love and Hip Hop star Bambi recently shared an Instagram post apologizing for sharing her family matter publicly. Noting that she takes full responsibility for the situation, she said that sharing private moments wasn't ever a "good look," and that it went against everything the family stood for. She added that she has been doing her best to "hold it together" through her divorce from Lil Scrappy.

Bambi also said that she was triggered a few days ago, and responded to it emotionally and publicly. The reality star noted that while she wasn't proud of it, she was going to take time and work on it to become her "favorite version" of herself. She also said that it may not be perfect but it would be her.

However, fans who saw the post have been calling her out for her actions and have highlighted the fact that her apology didn't seem sincere.

Fans react to Bambi's apology (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Bambi's apology (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Bambi's apology (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Bambi's apology (Image via Twitter)

What led to the drama that turned into a feud?

The drama all began earlier in April 2023, when fans Lil Scrappy's daughter with Dixon, Emani asked fans to stop asking her about her father's wife, Bambi. She addressed Bambi as "that lady," before calling her "my stepmom." Following this, Bambi posted an image of herself which was captioned, "It's giving 'That Lady,'"

Another account, The Neighborhood Talk, posted about the incident and Erica Dixon's anger was quite evident in the comments. In the comments section, she defended her daughter and wrote:

“You mean ‘That Old Lying A** Lady’ that was in the hot tub with Benzino. Bih you too old to be trying to be petty with my child.”

Following this, 18-year-old Emani commented that she didn't want to hurt Bambi in any way. She added that she didn't want her fans to always ask her about Bambi. Erica Dixon replied, stating that she does not have to explain herself. In reply, Bambi posted a document detailing Emani's confession that Erica Dixon physically abused her.

Although the matter is seemingly closed after the apology, the feud two Love and Hip Hop stars certainly didn't appear to be resolved.

As mentioned earlier, Lil Scrappy and Bambi's five-year-long marriage is coming to an end as the two even supposedly spent New Year's separately.

Poll : 0 votes