Is Lil Scrappy dead? Death rumors debunked 

Rumors of rapper Lil Scrappy passing away have flooded the internet. However, sources close to the singer have announced that the speculation is untrue. This comes after the internet claimed that the singer died last Monday.

Several Twitter users took to the social media platform claiming that the 38-year-old rapper was pronounced dead by Google. The news went viral after screenshots taken from the internet claimed that the singer died on September 12, 2022.

Some images showed a Wikipedia article claiming that the rapper had passed away. Other images of the "About" section related to the musician indicated that Lil Scrappy had died.

Netizens panicked online and endlessly asked for clarification.

BAWSEY💎 @inyo_rsearchbar How tf they say lil scrappy died September 12th & this man just posted 20 mins ago How tf they say lil scrappy died September 12th & this man just posted 20 mins ago 😂😂😂

🍯 Honey @iminthecornerr y’all say anything man That girl said lil scrappy diedy’all say anything man That girl said lil scrappy died 😭 y’all say anything man

BAWSEY💎 @inyo_rsearchbar Wait when tf lil scrappy died ?! Wait when tf lil scrappy died ?!

After tweets of the same nature flooded the internet, the rapper took to social media to confirm that he was alive. His representative also spoke to news publications to debunk the death hoax, assuring fans that the singer is alive.

Death rumors of Lil Scrappy debunked

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the father-of-four then took to his official Instagram account and shared heart-warming videos of himself playing with his children. He also took to his Instagram stories to show his 3.8 million followers that he was alive and well. Clips showcased him spending time with his family at an arcade.

FOX3 managed to receive information about the rapper’s health from his representatives. Sources claimed that the former reality star was alive.

It seems like rumors of his passing were simply a death hoax. This is not the first time a celebrity has fallen victim to such a social media prank. High-profile celebrities, including Adam Sandler, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and many more, have fallen prey to the same. Online death hoaxes are created to gain traction through clickbait.

It seems like in the case of Lil Scrappy, the person behind the death hoax took it a step further by creating a Wikipedia page with incorrect information that claimed that he was dead. Hence, it is important to verify information from credible sources.

Everything to know about Lil Scrappy

Lil Scrappy was born Darryl Richardson II. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He was also discovered by record producer, rapper and DJ Lil Jon and went on to release his first studio album in 2004, titled Bred 2 Die Born 2 Live.

The same went on to hold the fourth position in the Billboard 200 chart in 2006. Since then, he has released a total of five mixtapes. Some of them also featured industry's big names, including 50 Cent, Young Dro and Three 6 Mafia.

Scrappy released his second album Prince of the South in May 2008. The following year, he joined the music label Disturbing Tha Peace. However, in 2012 he went on to terminate the contract he had with them and released an album through Bonzi Records. Some of his most popular tracks include Head Bussa, No Problems, and Money in the Bank.

Lil Scrappy also starred in VH1’s popular show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2012. During his time spent on the series, he met his now wife, Bambi Richardson. The couple went on to tie the knot in 2017 and are now parents to two daughters, Cali and Xylo, and a son, Breland. The rapper also has a daughter named Emani, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Erica Dixon, whom he dated between 2012 and 2013.

Lil Scrappy was also in a relationship with Diamond Carpentero between 2008 and 2011. He was also linked to Shay Johnson between 2010 and 2013.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has accumulated a fortune of $900 thousand. He makes most of his money through his music and concerts.

