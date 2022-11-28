Who are Safaree and Erica? Former couple set to appear in Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 is set to take their getaway to a whole other level. The cast is traveling to Jamaica, and everyone is excited as it will see members from all of the franchise’s shows.

However, as reunions go, there’s bound to be drama as exes come face to face. While viewers will only be able to find out what happens once the upcoming VH1 special airs, there’s a lot that can be said about former couple Safaree and Erica ahead of their appearances on the show.

The synopsis of the upcoming show reads:

"Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions."

Safaree and Erica meet on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Love & Hip Hop @loveandhiphop #LHHFamReunion On their second wedding anniversary, Safaree takes accountability for his actions and apologizes to Erica. On their second wedding anniversary, Safaree takes accountability for his actions and apologizes to Erica.💔 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/bKaHocu3F5

Those who have followed the franchise have seen the former couple in their glory days. The two met on Scared Famous in 2017 before they started appearing in Love & Hip Hop.

They began dating in 2018 and got married a year later. However, the model filed for divorce less than two years later, weeks before she was due with their second child. The decision to separate came after rumors of Safaree’s consistent infidelity.

The Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition star filed for divorce in May 2021. She sought child custody, child support, exclusive use of their Georgia house, and money to pay legal fees.

Their marriage was legally dissolved in 2022 and the two came face to face during Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion. She stated during the reunion that Safaree did not care if she survived the pregnancy or labor.

Erica further opened up about her experience as a single mother and said:

"It’s weird that he knows traumatic experiences I’ve had of being a single mother once, and then he turns around and makes me a single mother twice."

She added that she had "already come to terms" with the fact that her ex-husband wouldn't take accountability and said that it was okay. Erica continued that while Safaree didn't owe her anything, "all he owes is his kids."

The previous season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition saw Erica finding out about Safaree's infidelity when someone sent her a message on social media with proof of his actions. In a conversation with Amina Buddafey, she said:

"How much more in-my-face proof do I need of this man and his infidelity?"

While Amina is on her side and understood what Erica was going through, Mimi jumped in to defend the Jamaican rapper. She tells Erica not to make a decision based on things that happened before the cast came on the trip.

The conversation got heated as Erica refused to listen to her co-star. As Mimi held her ground, the reality star and model broke down in tears.

She said:

"Listen, you are sending flowers days before you’re seeing your wife that you’ve abandoned for months. I don’t wanna hear that excuse Mimi, so stop."

Erica was not ready to listen to Mimi as this wasn’t the first time that Safaree was caught cheating. In her confessional, she said that she was wondering when someone was going to start defending her instead of giving her excuses about his behavior.

