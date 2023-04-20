How old is Bambi from Love and Hip Hop? Erica Dixon and Emani Instagram abuse drama explained 

Love & Hip-Hop stars Bambi and Erica Dixon had a falling out after the latter’s daughter Emani referred to her stepmother Bambi as “that lady.” The comment launched an endless online feud between Bambi and Dixon. At one point, the former accused the latter of being abusive towards her child, which Emani vehemently denied.

Here's what Emani initially said:

“Please stop asking me about my stepmom. Stop asking me about that lady… do you see me around her now? Just stop asking me about that lady.”

It seems like Bambi, who is 37 years old was not pleased to be referred to in this manner. She then threw shade at the youngster by posting an image of herself on Instagram with the caption- “it’s giving ‘That Lady.’”

Dixon was enraged with the diss and took to social media and asked her to stop being “petty” with her child.

The situation proceeded to get messy, with Bambi accusing Dixon of being an abusive mother.

“Show some respect to that lady”: Bambi blasts Erica Dixon on social media

In response to Dixon, Bambi, whose real name is Adizia Benson, took to her official Instagram account and claimed that the reason she never liked Dixon was because she believed that she was abusive towards her child. Benson wrote online:

“The reason why I never liked you’re a*s is because since your child was 8 years old she confided in me about you bullying her and two piecing her a*s.”

Benson also took to her account to share an incident report that documented the alleged abuse. She wrote online:

“Show some respect to that lady that consoled your baby after you busted her s**t all those times.”

Benson also accused Dixon of using Emani for a Love & Hip-Hop “storyline.”

In response, Emani took to her Instagram account to defend her mother, Dixon. She accused Benson of lying about her age and also seemingly claimed that Benson was an incompetent mother. Addressing the time her mother beat her up, Emani said:

“I got in trouble, I got popped. You show us something that is so old. That ain’t nothing. I’m very well taken care of. My parents do everything to take care of me. What do you do to take care of your kids?”

In another social media story, Emani claimed that Benson’s mother called her a “w*ore.” The story read:

“And let’s not talk about abuse my mom ain’t never abuse me. But didn’t your mom threaten to “beat my a*s” and call me a label w*hore?? Oh okay”

Erica Dixon also took to social media to address the feud through a video. She accused Benson and Lil Scrappy of attempting to have her child taken away from her. She added:

“Y’all were some miserable people… you still are miserable.”

Speaking about the police report which was shown in Benson’s Instagram story, Dixon asked her to reveal the entire investigation’s report as she believed that she had nothing to hide and that her kid was “well taken care of.”

Dixon also announced that she did not wish to continue feuding online and told Benson that she was open to having a face-to-face conversation regarding the matter at hand.

Fans of the trio now await a response from Benson.

