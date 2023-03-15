"Just another stunt": Spice fans left divided as Queen of Dancehall seemingly announces pregnancy 

The Queen of Dancehall, Spice, recently announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post, where she shared a picture of herself flaunting her full-grown baby bump. Sharing the picture, she said:
“God has been so good to me.”
While many fans were ecstatic to see the 40-year-old share her good news with the world, many speculated that it could be a possible “stunt” as the So Mi Like singer had previously shocked fans with her believable makeup for promoting her song, Black Hypocrisy.
Hence, fans are now commenting and claiming that this could also be a stunt for her upcoming song. One social media user took to Twitter and said:
“This is just another stunt to get her viral.”
Social media reactions explored as many believe Spice's post may be for her upcoming song
Just as the singer posted a picture of herself with an alleged baby bump, netizens found themselves arguing over the pregnancy of the singer. With many congratulating her, others were left doubting, as they believed that this could be one of Spice’s stunts for her upcoming music.
All of this is happening because recently, the singer posted a few pictures in which her skin tone looked unusually fair. While it was done to promote her song Black Hypocrisy at the time, many fans believed that she had got permanent bleach done.
As the singer wore a baby gown and a blue wig, posing against a blue backdrop with blue props, netizens are also speculating that Spice is all set to welcome a baby boy.
Furthermore, many others are also speculating that the singer is not pregnant, as she recently uploaded some pictures on her Instagram, which do not show her baby bump.
At the moment, it cannot be said for sure if the Needle Eye singer is actually expecting a baby or if it is a publicity stunt. It can only be confirmed only when the singer makes an official statement about the same.
Spice is a renowned reality TV personality
Spice's real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, and she was born in 1982 in Jamaica. Having completed her education at St. Catherine High School and Edna Manley College, she became popular in 2009 when she released her debut single, Romping Shop. She also made frequent appearances on VH1's reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 2 in 2018.
Hamilton is a well-known face in the TV and music industry, and all her ventures have contributed to her net worth of $5 million.
Also known as the Queen of Dancehall, she is 40 years old and has 2 kids from her past relationship with Nicholas Lall.
The couple welcomed their son Nicholas Jr. in 2007. They had been dating for a long time before finally deciding to get engaged in 2009. Then, in 2011, they also announced the arrival of their daughter, Nicholatoy. However, they decided to call it quits and finally parted ways that same year.