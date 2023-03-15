"Just another stunt": Spice fans left divided as Queen of Dancehall seemingly announces pregnancy 

The Queen of Dancehall, Spice, recently announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post, where she shared a picture of herself flaunting her full-grown baby bump. Sharing the picture, she said:

“God has been so good to me.”

While many fans were ecstatic to see the 40-year-old share her good news with the world, many speculated that it could be a possible “stunt” as the So Mi Like singer had previously shocked fans with her believable makeup for promoting her song, Black Hypocrisy.

Hence, fans are now commenting and claiming that this could also be a stunt for her upcoming song. One social media user took to Twitter and said:

“This is just another stunt to get her viral.”

RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 @_romeko Spice is NOT pregnant. This is just another stunt to get her viral. It’s actually for a music video that she just wrapped. I’m guessing the message is that of a “rebirth” of sorts since she almost lost her life due to a botched surgery last November. Spice is NOT pregnant. This is just another stunt to get her viral. It’s actually for a music video that she just wrapped. I’m guessing the message is that of a “rebirth” of sorts since she almost lost her life due to a botched surgery last November.

Social media reactions explored as many believe Spice's post may be for her upcoming song

Just as the singer posted a picture of herself with an alleged baby bump, netizens found themselves arguing over the pregnancy of the singer. With many congratulating her, others were left doubting, as they believed that this could be one of Spice’s stunts for her upcoming music.

All of this is happening because recently, the singer posted a few pictures in which her skin tone looked unusually fair. While it was done to promote her song Black Hypocrisy at the time, many fans believed that she had got permanent bleach done.

𝒩𝑖𝑎 🪷 @aflylovesong @_romeko It’s weird that she would caption it “God has been so good to me.” But maybe the music video will explain. @_romeko It’s weird that she would caption it “God has been so good to me.” But maybe the music video will explain.

💋 @dxnae33 Not everyone believing spice is fr pregnant Not everyone believing spice is fr pregnant 😂

Chardae @Chardaemufc Is Spice pregnant or a prank? Is Spice pregnant or a prank?

T ♡ @tahxni I don’t believe Spice is actually pregnant. I don’t believe Spice is actually pregnant.

Shanea_ @Shanea__1 I don’t believe Spice is pregnant! God himself affi come tell me a true . I don’t believe Spice is pregnant! God himself affi come tell me a true .

MsKisses🇯🇲 @MsKisses6 Spice is not pregnant, Spice plays too much! Imma need to see her delivering the baby before I believe her Spice is not pregnant, Spice plays too much! Imma need to see her delivering the baby before I believe her 😫

Shanize 🇯🇲👩🏽‍⚕️🇨🇺 @shanzi_ss @MsKisses6 The belly looks fake lol and her face isn’t giving pregnant at all @MsKisses6 The belly looks fake lol and her face isn’t giving pregnant at all

BLJ @BLJLEE in MY OPINION, that belly is prob a 5 month belly… spice could not and would not have been able to allegedly do cosmetic surgery while pregnant. idk my mind telling me it’s promo for a new song but i could be wrong in MY OPINION, that belly is prob a 5 month belly… spice could not and would not have been able to allegedly do cosmetic surgery while pregnant. idk my mind telling me it’s promo for a new song but i could be wrong

Khadijè 🦋 @khadz__s Spice pregnant with an album Spice pregnant with an album

selina kyle ✨ @kvl3idoscope I refuse to believe Spice pregnant I refuse to believe Spice pregnant

Glocck ✞ @bliiicks ICE SPICE IS PREGNANT ? ICE SPICE IS PREGNANT ?

Patrice T. @Patrice1876 If Spice is pregnant, why would she have a show next month?



My theory is that pic is a depiction of her rebirth OR she had baby during that time she was off the media. If Spice is pregnant, why would she have a show next month?My theory is that pic is a depiction of her rebirth OR she had baby during that time she was off the media.

As the singer wore a baby gown and a blue wig, posing against a blue backdrop with blue props, netizens are also speculating that Spice is all set to welcome a baby boy.

Chvn-C(Ιi)t 🥢 @seasonmaraj aww spice is pregnant with a baby boy aww spice is pregnant with a baby boy 😍 https://t.co/g3Bu3HJgzA

Furthermore, many others are also speculating that the singer is not pregnant, as she recently uploaded some pictures on her Instagram, which do not show her baby bump.

At the moment, it cannot be said for sure if the Needle Eye singer is actually expecting a baby or if it is a publicity stunt. It can only be confirmed only when the singer makes an official statement about the same.

Spice is a renowned reality TV personality

Spice's real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, and she was born in 1982 in Jamaica. Having completed her education at St. Catherine High School and Edna Manley College, she became popular in 2009 when she released her debut single, Romping Shop. She also made frequent appearances on VH1's reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 2 in 2018.

Hamilton is a well-known face in the TV and music industry, and all her ventures have contributed to her net worth of $5 million.

Also known as the Queen of Dancehall, she is 40 years old and has 2 kids from her past relationship with Nicholas Lall.

Spice with her ex-partner, Nicholas Lall. (Image via @thefixja/ Twitter)

The couple welcomed their son Nicholas Jr. in 2007. They had been dating for a long time before finally deciding to get engaged in 2009. Then, in 2011, they also announced the arrival of their daughter, Nicholatoy. However, they decided to call it quits and finally parted ways that same year.

