Where to find Spotify’s AI DJ? How the music app’s latest feature work revealed

In the world of Ai, Spotify has brought its new AI feature, the AI DJ. The feature uses a combination of technology, generative AI, and some AI voice to play the song of your choice.

The feature is only available for premium users in the US and Canada and can be accessed by tapping on the “music” tab of the application. Additionally, users can tap anywhere on the large blue rectangle to access the DJ.

Once the user opens the DJ feature on Spotify, DJ X introduces itself. The human voice can startle many, as it looks and sounds super realistic. It then chooses various songs based on your previous plays. Simply put, it can play songs for you based on the songs you have heard previously.

Being the latest example of AI in everyday life, the app lets you create your own unique playlist, which looks like you have your own radio show. This is because the AI voice of the DJ keeps popping up in between for commentary as it introduces the song and the genre to the listener.

It also gives a little heads-up and a quick fact about the song to keep the listener intrigued and engaged.

AI DJ X is named after Xavier Jernigan, head of cultural partnerships and host at Spotify

As Spotify ventured into the world of AI, it made sure to stick to the tagline of its brand-new feature,

“Just hit play and let Spotify do the rest.”

Hence, as soon as you opt for the DJ feature, the app will turn into your personal radio, as the DJ introduces each song for you just as they do on the radio.

These playlists are custom-made for everyone, as they are per your recent plays, throwbacks, recommendations, and editors’ picks. Furthermore, the DJ also introduces himself as DJ X, named after Xavier Jernigan, head of cultural partnerships and host at Spotify. In fact, Xavier is the one to provide his voice to the AI model.

The head of cultural partnerships has also worked closely with the team to make the sound of the DJ accurate, paying special attention to speech patterns and vocabulary. The text-to-speech system has also been introduced in the new AI DJ, as the company has used AI voice company Sonantic’s software.

The company also spoke about the new AI DJ feature and stated:

“If you’re not feeling the vibe, just tap the DJ button and it will switch it up. The more you listen and tell the DJ what you like (and don’t like!), the better its recommendations get. Think of it as the very best of Spotify’s personalization—but as an AI DJ in your pocket.”

Spotify also revealed that the feature’s rollout will soon happen for all other parts of the world once it becomes successful in the US and Canada.

Many users complained about the feature not being accessible to them: How to fix

As Spotify excited the world with its newest feature, many also complained about how they could not access the new AI DJ. One reason could be that the feature is not available worldwide and is only available for Spotify premium customers in US and Canada.

However, if you are in the given region and are a premium customer, you can try to update your application. By doing so, you might be able to get your hands on the new feature.

If your app is up to date, you can check if the feature is enabled in your account. For this, you need to go to your account settings, select “Playback,” and make sure that the “AI DJ” toggle is on.

If none of this gets you the feature, the last resort would be to log out, wait a bit, and sign back in to refresh your account settings. The company also recommends that users wait, as the new AI DJ feature might take some time to reach every premium account.

