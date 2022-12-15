Ram truck recall: Model years revealed amid tailgate malfunctions

Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million Ram trucks worldwide due to a major issue with the tailgates opening unexpectedly. Most of the recalled trucks are in North America, but the ones in other parts of the world are too being called back for the same reason.

The Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups that were manufactured and sold between 2019 and 2022 are the ones that are being recalled by the company as they are defective.

Additionally, the company also claims that it found that the pickups may not be lined up correctly, which is why they are not allowing complete closure. When this happens, the tailgate either doesn’t close properly or opens unexpectedly. This can result in spillage of the cargo. The company, Stellantis, claimed that they were not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

Michael @JaMtoka Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road. The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years. — ABC News Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road. The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years. — ABC News https://t.co/h2RWCWWUWE

Stellantis advices Ram customers to secure their cargo till the defect is not taken care of

Stellantis has claimed to have sent emails, notices, and even calls to customers who have the aforementioned pickups to inform them about the recall.

Stellantis has made it clear that dealers will first inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust it if needed. For the same, the customers will be called to their nearest dealership from January 27, 2022.

However, in the meantime, customers can make sure that their cargo is tied up properly so that there is no spillage.

The company also claims that the pickups have “multi-function tailgates,” that have sensors that alert the drivers about unsecured tailgates that aren’t closed properly.

It is worth noting that the sensors are reportedly not affected by the recall. As per a document posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, authorities claim that misaligned strikers can result in improper fastening of the tailgate.

The company also claims that between June 2019, and November 2022, they received 15 customer assistance records, 736 warranty claims, and 101 field reports related to the same issue. Stellantis, the maker of Ram, will also reimburse the owners who have paid to get the issue fixed in the past.

Ram makers have advised users to go to the authorized dealership for the same, as no extra parts are needed to fix the issue, and only a brief realignment can do the job well.

Many customers who have brought Ram tucks after July 2022 are also worried about their vehicles, but their models do not come on the list of the recall. However, the company clarified that after the date, until when the cars are being recalled, the manufacturer used improved alignment tooling. The Ram makers are also claiming that less than 1% of the trucks have problems due to misaligned tailgate strikers.

The company is currently in the process of making amends for the same, as it is working with dealers to make way for the large number of cars that will reach the service centers after January 2023.

Poll : 0 votes