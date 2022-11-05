Fiat Chrysler Recall: List of cars and model years revealed amid airbag deaths

Fiat has warned as many as 276,000 owners of older models of the Fiat Chryslers to stop driving the cars after the explosion of the Takata airbags which killed several drivers. These vehicles are being called back due to the airbag inflator being "defective" and "unsafe."

The company has issued the warning to owners of Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger, and Charger muscle cars and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years.

All of this came after the driver’s airbag killed the two drivers of the 2010 Dodge Chargers, after which the company suspected that the inflator might have ruptured. However, another notable piece of information provided by the company is that all three deaths of the drivers took place in US states where the weather is too warm.

With airbags exploding and killing drivers, the total number of deaths due to Takata airbags reaches 32 worldwide and 23 in the US alone.

Fiat Chrysler which were not repaired and the air bags were not replaced in 2015 being called back

Basically, Fiat Chrysler recalled all the “Do Not Drive” cars in 2015. At the time, the company was doing free repairs for all the drivers who owned cars with defective airbags and inflators.

While many availed the free repair opportunity, others missed out on it. Additionally, the company Stellantis also claimed that they have made numerous attempts to reach out to the owners. However, repairs to a number of Fiat Chryslers have still not been made. Hence, these vehicles are now being recalled for safety purposes.

Speaking about the recall, Ann Carlson, the acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said in a statement:

“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age. Every day that passes when you don't get a recalled air bag replaced puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also encouraged the owners of the Fiat Chrysler to check if their vehicles are on the recall list and have an unrepaired Takata airbag.

The same can be done by logging onto https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls. After which, the owners will be prompted to add in their 17-digit vehicle identification number to check whether their car is eligible for a recall.

The company, Stellantis, also made it clear that the repairs generally take less than an hour. Further, the company has also made several attempts via letters, courier deliveries, emails, text messages, phone calls, and even home visits to make sure that car owners know about the repair and recall.

With this, more than 2 million vehicles with Takata inflators and Fiat Chrysler are being recalled.

