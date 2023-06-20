LHHATL season 11 episode 2: Release date, air time, and plot

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Scrappy’s ex-girlfriend, Diamond, makes an appearance while he and Bambi are still at odds. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"After a long break from music, rapper Amy Luciani is back in the game; Scrappy finds comfort in knowing that maybe diamonds really are forever; Momma Dee spills some tea."

Tune in on Tuesday, June 20, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11.

Diamond makes an appearance in the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11

In the upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11, titled Straight Outta Excuses, Scrappy is getting ready to go to a club and hypes himself up in front of the camera. He states that he’s a rockstar, and it’s all about where he goes and what he does.

Scrappy and Bambi are currently in the process of getting a divorce, and the rapper states in his confessional that he’s now able to be himself and do everything freely that he’s been wanting to do. In a promo uploaded to social media of the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11, he is seen performing on stage and having fun.

In a confessional, the cast member states:

"After my fight with Bam, I’m a little torn up but all this stuff is helping me, you know what i’m saying. Being on stage, being booked. It’s making me feel better."

The rapper further explains what he expects from “a wife” and states that, as a wife, a woman should make her husband feel like he’s “that guy” and added that he wasn’t getting that from Bambi. Scrappy says that it’s going to come from somewhere else.

However, while the LHHATL season 11 cast member is seen standing outside the club, his ex-girlfriend Diamond walks out of the club and approaches him. The two then make their way back inside to get some drinks after greeting each other.

Previously on the show

In the season premiere of season 11, which aired on June 13, 2023, the cast got together for brunch, where Bambi met Khaotic, one of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s friends. She stated in a confessional that while she didn’t know him much, she didn’t like that he enabled Scrappy’s behavior and contributed to his absence.

The cast member was agitated with his behavior towards the other female members, even though he and Erica were both having fun together, and decided to approach him to have a conversation as he stood in life at the buffet.

The LHHATL cast member asked Khaotic if he was married and had children and proceeded to tell him her issues with him. She told him that she saw him on Instagram with her husband and believed that as his friend, he shouldn’t have enabled his behavior and instead encouraged him to come home to his family.

She then broke down in tears in front of the female cast members and opened up about how Scrappy doesn’t contribute to the household and doesn’t pay his share of the rent.

