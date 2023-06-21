"So Messy": LHHATL fans slam Momma Dee for speculating Diamond is pregnant by Scrappy in season 11 episode 2

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 recently aired episode two, which saw Momma Dee open up about her son, Lil’ Scrappy's, personal life a little too much. During the segment, Khaotic introduced Dee to his friend, Amy, and the three had a conversation about Scrappy, his wife, Bambi, and his ex-girlfriend, Diamond.

During the conversation, the OG cast member revealed that while she had her differences with "The Bam" in the past and didn’t "like the b*tch," she loves her as a person. During the conversation, she further spoke of Diamond and Scrappy and stated that the ex-girlfriend had been waiting on her period, implying that she might be pregnant.

Fans took to social media to react to the episode and called Momma Dee messy for discussing Scrappy and Diamond’s equation on the show, even noting that this was not the first time she did something like it.

BORN TO WIN 💃🏽 🇮🇹 Your Fav lightskin Italian @VivaLALUCCI Momma Dee is so messy your son is going through a divorce and your on national tv spreading his business she finds anything to bring Bambi down I’m proud of Khaotic walking away from the conversation #lhhatl Momma Dee is so messy your son is going through a divorce and your on national tv spreading his business she finds anything to bring Bambi down I’m proud of Khaotic walking away from the conversation #lhhatl

LHHATL season 11 will return next week on Tuesday, June 28, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Fans slam Momma Dee for talking about Diamond and Scrappy in LHHATL season 11 episode 2

On June 20, 2023’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11, fans saw Lil’Scrappy’s ex-girlfriend, Diamond, make an appearance while he and Bambi were still in a fight. She met up with him during his show, and the two proceeded to get drinks.

Before fans could speculate what was happening between the two, Scrappy’s mother, OG cast member Momma Dee, spilled the tea. While in conversation with Khaotic and Amy, Momma Dee spilled that as of the previous week, Diamond was waiting to get her period. This made Khaotic ask the LHHATL cast member whether she was pregnant, and she said, "If it happens, it happens."

Fans took to social media after the airing of the episode to slam the seasoned cast member for talking about Diamond, noting that she did the same thing when Shay was pregnant.

𝑨𝑰𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑯 @MissLayde75 @loveandhiphop @MTV Momma Dee is good for “accidentally” spilling tea about Scrappy personal business. Now I don’t condone what he’s doing bc he is still married. But Momma Dee c’mon now…Are you doing this on purpose so Bam can find out? #LHHATL @loveandhiphop @MTV Momma Dee is good for “accidentally” spilling tea about Scrappy personal business. Now I don’t condone what he’s doing bc he is still married. But Momma Dee c’mon now…Are you doing this on purpose so Bam can find out? #LHHATL

Keannyi🍫 @Pinkshow_ Momma Dee gotta stop with her antics . #LHHATL Momma Dee gotta stop with her antics . #LHHATL

Washbelly @JasleeneJ At any point does Momma Dee look and realize the ppl around are not her age mates? #lhhatl At any point does Momma Dee look and realize the ppl around are not her age mates? #lhhatl

CHLOExCHANEL Momma ♥️🥰 @ohmyyshesDOMO Momma Dee really pretends why her son stays away from her. She proves every season why he does, why Bambi don’t let her see the kids, that’s crazy #LHHATL Momma Dee really pretends why her son stays away from her. She proves every season why he does, why Bambi don’t let her see the kids, that’s crazy #LHHATL

When Khaotic and Amy approached Momma Dee during the episode, she thought that the two were together and complimented Khaotic about the same. However, the two clarified that they were only friends.

Amy said in a confessional that she and Khaotic have been friends for a really long time, and they do share a flirtatious relationship. She added that while they’ve crossed some boundaries, they haven’t crossed the “ultimate” line.

Later, Khaotic asked her about Scrappy and wondered why he was late, and the cast member revealed that she was worried about him and Bambi. She added that while it isn’t her business, she’s sure her son did something wrong. Khaotic jumped in to defend his friend and added that the "bad sh*t" went both ways, and she agreed. The LHHATL season 11 cast member stated that she wished the best for both of them.

"In the past, I’ve tried to you know, attack Bambi from here and from there but I’ve been trying to like “You know what, it’s their business” and I don’t even really care," she added in a confessional.

She added that she’s decided to leave her alone and that while she loves the female cast member as a human being, she just doesn’t like "the b*tch."

