“Black Kardashians”: LHHATL fans compare Amy and her sisters’ feud in season 5 episode 2 to the Kardashian sisters

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 recently aired episode three on Tuesday, June 27, on MTV. The episode saw various conflicts between the cast members, including one big family feud.

Amy Luciani and her mother sat down with her two sisters to have a conversation about the tension between the sisters. The former's sisters felt that their mother plays favorites and doesn’t care about anyone but Amy and her endeavors.

Fans took to social media to react to the conflict and compared the Luciani sisters to the Kardashians, given their competitive nature and their mother playing favorites.

Mini ♥️ @according2mini So Amy and her family suppose to be the black Kardashians #lhhatl So Amy and her family suppose to be the black Kardashians #lhhatl https://t.co/ytg4JYOGxd

LHHATL season 11 will return next week with a brand-new episode

“Amy is Kim?”: LHHATL season 11 fans point out the similarities in Amy’s storyline with the Kardashians

In the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11, Amy and her family sat down to have a conversation. Amy was accompanied by her mother and as her sisters arrived, Jahzara told all her children that watching them at odds stresses her out.

However, when Angie pointed out that Amy has always been top priority and that the other two are neglected, all hell broke loose.

Fans reacted to the confrontational conversation between the Luciani family and noted that it was very similar to the dynamics between the Kardashian sisters.

Euphrates🌍 @A1Swilean Amy said her and her sisters are like the “black Kardashians” 🤦🏽‍♀️ If y’all don’t stop saying stupid LordAmy said her and her sisters are like the “black Kardashians” 🤦🏽‍♀️ If y’all don’t stop saying stupid #LHH ATL #LHH Lord 😩 Amy said her and her sisters are like the “black Kardashians” 🤦🏽‍♀️ If y’all don’t stop saying stupid 💩 #LHHATL #LHH

ERIC @EricUnedited



Let’s close this up. Let’s move on.



Amy sisters kinda funny tho. 🤣



#LHHATL They really took this storyline from the Kardashians and said Copy & Paste.Let’s close this up. Let’s move on.Amy sisters kinda funny tho. 🤣 They really took this storyline from the Kardashians and said Copy & Paste. Let’s close this up. Let’s move on. Amy sisters kinda funny tho. 🤣#LHHATL

иυтєℓℓαρяιи¢єѕѕ ⚓️ @allysonnmariee Amy is the worst type of sibling. Gross how you try to downplay and talk bad on your sisters businesses just because they aren’t moving as fast as you or have as much as you. Trash #LHHATL Amy is the worst type of sibling. Gross how you try to downplay and talk bad on your sisters businesses just because they aren’t moving as fast as you or have as much as you. Trash #LHHATL

Goldie Mack @_nigguhsbeweird Amy and her sisters need to help each other. Stop being silly #LHHATL Amy and her sisters need to help each other. Stop being silly #LHHATL

maxwell724 @maxwell724 Sounds like Amy's sisters need to hire new management.... #LHHATL Sounds like Amy's sisters need to hire new management.... #LHHATL

Bre. @MiszBr3 You can tell Amy mama show favoritism but this fake kardahsian dynamic is tired #LHHATL You can tell Amy mama show favoritism but this fake kardahsian dynamic is tired #LHHATL

During the conversation, Angie pointed out that Jahzara has two other daughters who are trying to do their own thing and noted that she always puts them on the back burner.

The LHHATL season 11 cast member told her sisters that if they had a “moving” business, they would have been a priority. Angie reminded her that she opened up her tattoo studio not too long ago and added that her mother was there for 20 minutes and that she was gone as soon as Amy called her.

"We work just as hard as Amy has at the end of the day. We should get the same amount of time and effort that you’re giving her."

This did not sit well with the LHHATL star, who told her sisters that they should work “a little harder”. Amy further told the cameras that at the beginning of all their careers, their mother gave them the same amount of lump-sum money. She added that she can’t help that she took her money and invested it while her sisters blew through theirs.

She then told her sisters that they’re selfish if they can’t see that her businesses require more attention from their mother and noted that if things were the other way around, she would have been supportive and understanding.

Angie added:

"It’s easy for you to say that because she’s always there, in your a** crack.”

While the LHHATL season 11 cast member’s mother was listening to her daughters up until that point, she reminded all three of them that she is still their mother. She added that they will never say that she is in “anybody’s a** crack” and told them that she does not “kiss a**.”

LHHATL season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes