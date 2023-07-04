"Sell the property": 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans advise Jordan to cut all business ties with ex-boyfriend Everton

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 finale aired on TLC on Monday, July 3, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Jordan finally breaking up with Everton after years of lying and cheating. She was very upset that her partner had not only had a girlfriend behind her back, but had also sent the latter money during covid. This was Jordan's money that she had given him to help support his family.

Jordan told him that they should end their romantic relationship and stay just business partners, working together on their property and constructing apartments on it. She mentioned that she did not know anything about construction but this was too good an investment to drop out.

It must be noted that Everton holds the power of attorney of the land and he can thus take some serious decisions about it without Jordan's permission.

Jordan slammed Everton for showing her what happens behind her back and went home a single woman, ready to date other men.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans felt that Everton just cared about his money and asked Jordan to cut all business ties with him to make a "clean break."

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket #90dayfiance Interesting that Jordan wants to move on from Everton, yet he still wants to salvage the relationship! #90DayFianceLoveinParadise Interesting that Jordan wants to move on from Everton, yet he still wants to salvage the relationship! #90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90dayfiance

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans think Everton wants Jordan just for her money

Jordan had mortgaged her home and even sold explicit online videos to earn money for their shared land, even though she knew Everton could not contribute a lot.

Now that Jordan has broken up with him, Everton mentioned that he will not give up on their relationship and will persuade her again to patch things up.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans felt that Everton wanted to continue his relationship just because Jordan gave him a lot of money and asked the latter to sell their shared land, worrying that he might scam her.

Trick or Tretinoin @shops_she #90DayFiance



If Jordan couldn't trust Everton with her heart how does she feel confident trusting him with hundreds of

thousands of dollars? Personally I'd be calling a Caymans-based lawyer to see what my options are. #90DayFiance LoveinParadiseIf Jordan couldn't trust Everton with her heart how does she feel confident trusting him with hundreds ofthousands of dollars? Personally I'd be calling a Caymans-based lawyer to see what my options are. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveinParadise If Jordan couldn't trust Everton with her heart how does she feel confident trusting him with hundreds of thousands of dollars? Personally I'd be calling a Caymans-based lawyer to see what my options are.

life is what you make it so make it @Queen49496940

#90dayfiancebeforethe90days

#90DayFiance Jordan get your money back and leave this man alone there's nothing left let him keep the women that he's sleeping with and you go about your business he do not deserve you. He got you looking stupid on TV Jordan get your money back and leave this man alone there's nothing left let him keep the women that he's sleeping with and you go about your business he do not deserve you. He got you looking stupid on TV#90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance https://t.co/JWHxTtHSDg

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas #90DayFiance #LoveInParadise



As long as Jordan keeps making it rain, Everton doesn't care what their relationship status is... #90DayFiance LoveinParadiseAs long as Jordan keeps making it rain, Everton doesn't care what their relationship status is... #90DayFiance #LoveInParadise #90DayFianceLoveinParadiseAs long as Jordan keeps making it rain, Everton doesn't care what their relationship status is... https://t.co/RYy4Sqr5Nw

FrenchSantanaaa @FrenchSantanaaa .. “I’m not going to let her walk away”… Everton has no interest in that woman.. “I’m not going to let her walk away”… #90DayFiance Everton has no interest in that woman 😂.. “I’m not going to let her walk away”… #90DayFiance https://t.co/xTtltBn0kw

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90DayFianceLoveinParadise Everton isnt giving up on his meal ticket...I mean Jordan. He will keep working on getting all of her money and savings. #90dayfiance Everton isnt giving up on his meal ticket...I mean Jordan. He will keep working on getting all of her money and savings. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceLoveinParadise

Everton hid his affair from Jordan

Everton had cheated on Jordan during Covid time when she could not visit him. After some months, Jordan decided to go to Jamaica, where the other girl sent her a voice mail describing the situation to her. Jordan got very upset and asked Everton why he did not tell her about the affair earlier.

They mended things quickly, but Jordan did not know that Everton had also given her money to the other girl. Instead of apologizing, Everton justified this by saying that a lot of people needed help during Covid. He was left fuming by this and the fact that he still had made no plans to marry her, despite being in a relationship for so long.

TLC has not confirmed if 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will return for a fourth season.

