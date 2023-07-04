"Sell the property": 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans advise Jordan to cut all business ties with ex-boyfriend Everton

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 finale aired on TLC on Monday, July 3, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Jordan finally breaking up with Everton after years of lying and cheating. She was very upset that her partner had not only had a girlfriend behind her back, but had also sent the latter money during covid. This was Jordan's money that she had given him to help support his family.
Jordan told him that they should end their romantic relationship and stay just business partners, working together on their property and constructing apartments on it. She mentioned that she did not know anything about construction but this was too good an investment to drop out.
It must be noted that Everton holds the power of attorney of the land and he can thus take some serious decisions about it without Jordan's permission.
Jordan slammed Everton for showing her what happens behind her back and went home a single woman, ready to date other men.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans felt that Everton just cared about his money and asked Jordan to cut all business ties with him to make a "clean break."
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans think Everton wants Jordan just for her money
Jordan had mortgaged her home and even sold explicit online videos to earn money for their shared land, even though she knew Everton could not contribute a lot.
Now that Jordan has broken up with him, Everton mentioned that he will not give up on their relationship and will persuade her again to patch things up.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans felt that Everton wanted to continue his relationship just because Jordan gave him a lot of money and asked the latter to sell their shared land, worrying that he might scam her.
Everton hid his affair from Jordan
Everton had cheated on Jordan during Covid time when she could not visit him. After some months, Jordan decided to go to Jamaica, where the other girl sent her a voice mail describing the situation to her. Jordan got very upset and asked Everton why he did not tell her about the affair earlier.
They mended things quickly, but Jordan did not know that Everton had also given her money to the other girl. Instead of apologizing, Everton justified this by saying that a lot of people needed help during Covid. He was left fuming by this and the fact that he still had made no plans to marry her, despite being in a relationship for so long.
TLC has not confirmed if 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will return for a fourth season.