"He is so pathetic!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans shocked after seeing Everton's reaction to Jordan's videos

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 3 episode 7 aired on TLC this Monday, May 29, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Jordan telling her partner Everton that she has been making some explicit adult videos so that she could earn some extra money to start a business with him.

The two have been planning on establishing a business together for a very long time and have also bought an investment property together.

Jordan had to mortgage her house for the same, for which she received only $600,000, and had to earn the rest of the money by making adult videos. She assured Everton that she did not make any nude content, but was successfully able to get enough money for their venture.

To her surprise, Everton was not mad at her and said that he could not stop her if she wanted to make more videos like this. Everton also confessed that Jordan had saved him multiple times so he could not blame her for her actions. Jordan was glad to see that her partner was so "unbothered" by the news and also seemed to "support" her for the videos.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans felt that Everton was so unbothered because he did not care how Jordan earned money for him. They also slammed him for using his partner to receive free money and called her pathetic.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans think Everton is just using Jordan for her money

Everton had cheated on Jordan during Covid, despite the fact that she was helping him financially at the time. 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans reminded Jordan of the same and felt that she was letting Everton rob her blind. Fans also slammed Everton for his actions.

BlahBlahBlah @3couches Everton gonna make him some money off of Jordan #90DayFiance Everton gonna make him some money off of Jordan #90DayFiance

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 #90dayfianceloveinparadise Everton is robbing her blind and Jordan is so desperate she doesn’t even see it #90DayFiance Everton is robbing her blind and Jordan is so desperate she doesn’t even see it #90DayFiance #90dayfianceloveinparadise

Annissa Kay @annraymal #loveinparadise Why is Jordan focusing on Everton accepting her and praising his reaction???? He CHEATED #90DayFiance Why is Jordan focusing on Everton accepting her and praising his reaction???? He CHEATED #90DayFiance #loveinparadise

#90DayFiance Everton doesn’t care what u do as long as that money keeps rolling in Everton doesn’t care what u do as long as that money keeps rolling in #90DayFiance

Nida @nidzi1k he’s not living in first world conditions plus he cheated so he will be supportive as long as she’s his @JLynn801 That’s what I feel. Jordan can make all the videos and Everton will act like he’s okay cause he just wants the moneyhe’s not living in first world conditions plus he cheated so he will be supportive as long as she’s his #90DayFiance LoveinParadise #90DayFiance @JLynn801 That’s what I feel. Jordan can make all the videos and Everton will act like he’s okay cause he just wants the money 💰 he’s not living in first world conditions plus he cheated so he will be supportive as long as she’s his 💵 🏧 #90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90DayFiance

Everton holds the power of attorney position for Jordan's property

Jordan and Everton plan on constructing apartments together on a land purchased by the former. However, she has also given Everton the power of attorney status for the building and for her money.

She was shocked after realizing that Everton had slept with another woman when she was unable to visit him during Covid. However, Jordan thought that it was just a fling and so decided to let it go.

She also made him realize that making videos and cheating on someone were two very different things.

