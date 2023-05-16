"Totally looked guilty"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans doubt Everton's intentions as he confesses to a secret fling

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 3 returned on TLC this Monday, May 15 at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Jordan arrived in Jamaica after three months to spend time with her fiancé Everton and his family members. The two have been in contact with each other for the past 12 years and are now planning to take the next step in their relationship.

However, Jordan received a voicemail from another woman when she landed in Jamaica, where the latter claimed that she and Everton were sleeping together behind Jordan's back. She also called Jordan "pathetic" for falling in love with a man from the islands and said that Everton was a "dog."

Everton initially denied the woman's claim but confessed later on that he did have a fling with her in Covid, when Jordan could not come to visit him. He called the other woman "crazy" and apologized for his actions. Jordan revealed that she felt disrespected and did not think that her patner could go "so low."

After a few minutes, Jordan accepted Everton's apology but added that if he ever hid the truth from her, there would be "a lot of trouble" in their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans felt that Jordan took the wrong decision and that Everton must be hiding some other secrets from her based on his looks during the entire conversation. Everton did not even look at Jordan even once while being confronted and cursed multiple times after being caught.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Everton totally looked guilty during his conversation with Jordan! He clearly has a lot more secrets he's hiding from her! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance LoveInParadise Everton totally looked guilty during his conversation with Jordan! He clearly has a lot more secrets he's hiding from her! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans worried for Jordan and her money

Jordan has mortgaged her house and spent all of her savings, $600,000 in total, in an investment property offered to her by Everton, who is now the POA of the land. After being blindsided, Jordan wondered if she could continue to trust her partner and wanted to move forward with the project quickly.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans were worried for Jordan's money and even doubted if the land was worth $600,000 or if Everton spent it all on himself. Fans felt that he was hiding more truths from Jordan and asked her not to trust him.

Gino’s Sandals @Kimmnng Oh Jordan sweetie….I’m willing to bet whatever you have left in your savings that there are more secrets that Everton is hiding. I could see it ALL over his face #90DayFiance #90DayFiance LoveinParadise Oh Jordan sweetie….I’m willing to bet whatever you have left in your savings that there are more secrets that Everton is hiding. I could see it ALL over his face #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveinParadise

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#90DayFianceLoveinParadise #LoveInParadise #90dayfiance -Jordan & Everton are at dinner. She spent all her $ for land but it sounds like she's depending on him to develop/plan everything but does he even have experience in that?! Sounds like NO. -Jordan & Everton are at dinner. She spent all her $ for land but it sounds like she's depending on him to develop/plan everything but does he even have experience in that?! Sounds like NO.#90DayFianceLoveinParadise #LoveInParadise #90dayfiance

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 Everton doing a lot of head scratching🤣she ain’t meeting them kids but yet he has POA over her land Jordan played herself #90dayfiance #90dayfiance loveinparadise Everton doing a lot of head scratching🤣she ain’t meeting them kids but yet he has POA over her land Jordan played herself #90dayfiance #90dayfianceloveinparadise https://t.co/t4hIU9NIIy

Jordan has still not met Everton's family

Jordan has not met any family member of Everton's in their 12-year-long relationship. Now, however, he is willing to let her meet his mother, but is still unsure about letting her meet his sons.

Jordan was shocked by this as her main intention of coming to Jamaica was to meet Everton's family and children. She did not know how to process the news and confessed that she was "really shaken" by everything that was happening.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise air on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes