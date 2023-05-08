"Proud of you"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans cheer as Debbie breaks up with Oussama and goes back home

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 finale aired on TLC this Sunday, May 7, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured 67-year-old Debbie returning back to USA after breaking up with Oussama, who had asked her to provide him with an American Visa. Debbie was shocked by this, as in their three-year-long relationship, the couple always talked about settling down in Morocco.

Oussama made one last attempt to convince Debbie to stay back but the latter was hesitant to do so after seeing her partner's "true colors." She revealed that it would “take an act of god” to take Oussama back, adding:

"He took our foundation and just put a huge crack in it and made the relationship disintegrate by his lies and his hidden agenda."

In their last meeting on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie told Oussama that she can’t accept his lies. Oussama tried to clarify that he did not want to date her just for the visa or the money, once again lying and saying that they had planned on living in the US just after their wedding. Debbie revealed that it was going to happen “in the future” and not right after they got married.

After much bickering, Debbie chose to return home and walk on a new path. She accused Oussama of throwing their relationship “in the trash” and planned on working on herself. Debbie also revealed that she will never “communicate” with Oussama ever again.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were proud of Debbie's decision and called her "queen" for walking away from Oussama.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans praise Debbie for standing her ground and walking away from Oussama

Ever since Debbie arrived in Morocco, the two have been having fights over several issues.

Her son had even advised her not to marry Oussama, but Debbie flew to Morocco anyway with wedding plans in her mind. After realizing that Oussama just wanted an American visa from her, Debbie chose to walk away.

Debbie told Oussama that she is getting “stronger,” adding:

"I've heard so much BS coming from you, so I'm gonna go on without you. And I'm gonna forge a new path. ... You wimped out on me."

She compared the entire experience to "sticking a finger in a light socket" and confessed that Oussama dropped no clues that he was this type of a person in their online relationship. She acknowledged that she learnt “very hard lessons” from her relationship and planned on getting smarter and wiser. Debbie left for USA, saying:

"I'm not gonna hole up, even though it looks pretty good to hole up after this but I'm not gonna let the bad guy win. Oussama don't win in this. Debbie's gonna win in this."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans praised Debbie for not letting Oussama use her for an American visa and also urged other cast members to learn how to "walk away" gracefully.

Oussama had lied to Debbie in the past

Just some time after Debbie's arrival, Oussama asked her to return home after staying in Morroco for two months. This shocked her as she had planned on staying in the country forever.

However, Oussama claimed he wanted some space to figure out stuff and make a final decision. This threw Debbie off-guard and was one of the contributing factors when she broke up with Oussama.

The two-part tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 will air on TLC in the upcoming Sundays at 8 pm ET.

