Where was Citadel shot? Filming locations of Prime Video's sci-fi thriller series explored

The much-awaited Amazon Prime series Citadel recently marked its debut online. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively. Season 1 of the TV series consists of six episodes, with the season finale set to air on May 26, 2023.

Amazon announced a season 2 renewal in March with the team setting up base in California for the filming schedule. Meanwhile, season 1 hit base in January 2021 and wrapped up filming in December of the same year.

In September last year, The Hollywood Reporter stated that "differences in vision" led to extensive reshoots, adding an extra $75 million to the already-high budget of $160 million net. At $300 million, Citadel is reportedly the second-costliest series of all time.

Overseen by the Russo brothers, the spy thriller was shot in locations in the UK and Slovenia. Cameras for the sci-fi series were also seen in places like Spain, Georgia, and Morocco.

Apart from the two lead stars, the cast also comprises Stanley Tucci as Citadel’s tech genius Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as antagonist Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, and Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, among others.

Exterior scenes of Citadel were shot in Birmingham, while interior sequences were filmed in Lincolnshire

Located 299.7 miles away from Richard Madden's hometown of Renfrewshire, Birmingham served as the top spot for lensing exterior scenes. Reports by the Birmingham Mail state that the team was in the English city for nine days and wrapped up the schedule in November.

Scenes featuring the actors atop horses were shot in the Great Charles Street Queensway, as reported by Filmbirmingham. The portal added that filming took place from around 7 pm until the early hours of the morning on the days of shooting.

Further, The Harlaxton Manor in Lincolnshire was utilized to shoot several key interior scenes of Citadel. The Amazon series is reportedly the debut production to set up camp in the Victorian country house.

In March 2021, photos emerged featuring Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shooting in London amidst tight security and secrecy. The leading stars shot scenes at landmarks like Hyde Park, the British Museum, the Tower of London, Southbank Center, and Tate Modern, among others.

Oxfordmail also reported that a scene in Citadel involving a fire engine was shot at Rewley Road fire station off Frideswide Square.

Six months later, the team visited Basing View for some "location shots.". The Gazette also reported that the team utilized The Mountbatten House, which was converted into a film set to replicate a hospital after being sold to Squarestone Growth in 2019.

The Amazon show was also shot in Slovenia, Morocco, Valencia, and Atlanta

The Stol Mountain, located in the municipality of Kobarid, and Bovec’s Kanin Mountains, Slovenia, can be spotted in the Amazon show.

The team attached to the international thriller also headed to Morocco for filming. The North African country has beautiful monuments, mosques, and gardens, which are featured in the series. The team's next stop was the Spanish city of Valencia, where sequences were filmed from August to October 2021. They filmed scenes at locations including Alameda, The City of Arts and Sciences, La Ciutat Vella, El Barrio del Carmen, and Jardin del Turia.

Meanwhile, reshoots were done in Atlanta and supervised by creator David Weil, director Thomas Sigel, and the Russos.

Citadel is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

