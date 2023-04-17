"Immensely entertaining": Dr. Pimple Popper's ad between NBA playoffs sparks hilarious memes online

Dr. Pimple Popper, a hit TLC reality show, premiered its ninth season on April 5, 2023. The latest episode of the show is also available on DirecTV Stream, Philo, fuboTV, Discovery+, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Needless to say, there have been quite a few advertisements for this TLC reality television show, not only on TV screens, but also on billboards and game shows.

The latest of the advertisements for TLC's hit reality show, Dr. Pimple Popper, happened during TNT's playoff game slate on Sunday night. Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee was seen popping large pimples on camera during the advertisement video, much to the surprise and annoyance of fans.

Social media users responded to the ad with a variety of funny reactions, with one user deeming the whole fiasco "immensely entertaining."

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann the unified rage against dr pimple popper is immensely entertaining the unified rage against dr pimple popper is immensely entertaining

Twitter abuzz as netizens react to Dr. Pimple Popper commercials being shown during the NBA playoffs

On social media, fans shared their reactions to the advertisement, with many saying that they were disgusted by how Dr. Sandra Lee popped the pimples.

sean yoo @SeanYoo every time TNT runs a Dr. Pimple Popper ad every time TNT runs a Dr. Pimple Popper ad https://t.co/pzJDnoFMyl

Justin Spears @JustinESports Every time that Dr Pimple Popper commercial is played during the NBA playoffs Every time that Dr Pimple Popper commercial is played during the NBA playoffs https://t.co/8k7gRTZety

Me: Me: Opens Twitter- Sees "Dr. Pimple Popper" trending- Googles "Dr. Pimple Popper commercial"***Me: https://t.co/cBH3nDEXUQ

Dennis @dennis_k_g



Every damn time TNT runs that Dr. Pimple Popper Commercial Every damn time TNT runs that Dr. Pimple Popper Commercial 😭 https://t.co/QD2Af03kPy

Aragon @Ty_Aragon “I told you, we’re going to sit down and watch "Dr. Pimple Popper" “I told you, we’re going to sit down and watch "Dr. Pimple Popper" https://t.co/S0or6bZ1he

Bula @Sniperbula33 They keep showing these dr.pimple popper ads respectfully They keep showing these dr.pimple popper ads respectfully https://t.co/u1AIbLy4wV

#FactMan @7825_69_3425 TNT when a Dr Pimple Popper commercial ends TNT when a Dr Pimple Popper commercial ends https://t.co/QxucD6SbPj

The third episode of TLC's hit reality show, Dr. Pimple Popper, will be released soon

TLC's press release about the show reads:

“Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatologic and cosmetic surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients’ skin in an effort to help them reclaim their lives.”

The show is about a dermatologist who deals with intricate skin conditions and aims to provide viewers with information about the same as well as how to resolve it. It is expected to feature a variety of guests who will be suffering from various dermatological problems.

With Dr. Sandra Lee, fans can expect to see everything from cysts to blackheads to lipomas being cured this season. Besides this, Dr. Lee will also share some of her personal philosophy and what helps her be a dermatologist and help others.

The third episode of Season 9 of the show will be released on April 19, 2023. The title of this episode is Cyst Over Troubled Water. The synopsis for the upcoming third episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

“After losing his longtime love, Joe wants the large bumps all over his head removed; the itchy, painful rash on Nisa's ears spreads to her face; Jennifer has dark spots all over her face that nobody is allowed to see.”

Be sure not to miss TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper season 9 episode 3 on April 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

