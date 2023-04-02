Dr. Pimple Popper season 9 release date and air time on TLC

TLC's hit reality show, Dr. Pimple Popper, is all set to return with its ninth installment on April 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Even though season 8 ended just a few months ago, the Queen of Zit-Zapping, Dr. Sandra Lee, is already ready to return with new content.

The latest episode of Dr. Pimple Popper season 9 can also be found on DirecTV Stream, Philo, fuboTV, Discovery+, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV, in addition to the TLC broadcast.

The season will feature many guests who have varying dermatological problems. Guests appearing in this season will experience mysterious bumps and horrifying rashes.

While the content of the show might be hard for some viewers to stomach, TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper is interesting for people who want to learn more about dermatology. In addition to assisting her viewers in resolving their problems, Dr. Lee also educates them on some common problems.

There is a growing need to understand the importance of dermatological health, and this show, Dr. Pimple Popper, will help viewers do that.

Dr. Pimple Popper will treat some unique skin problems this season

The show is about a dermatologist who deals with the most challenging skin cases. This show is devoted to resolving skin issues and treating them in the best way possible while educating the viewers. This season, everything from cysts to blackheads to lipomas will be seen as Dr. Sandra Lee tackles the issues.

Each episode ends with clear skin that leaves the patient and their viewers speechless. Ahead of the premiere of season 9, the show released some information about what fans can expect. In the video, Lee was seen treating a patient who was suffering from severe lipoma tumors that covered her entire back and face.

Aside from this, one of the stories that will be covered in this new season will be Lee's first house call. The show will also feature a woman suffering from stasis dermatitis, "so severe she's at risk of losing both legs." This case may be the most challenging Lee has ever faced.

The season will also feature Lee sharing her personal philosophy that helps her work as a dermatologist as well as giving her patients clear and healthy skin. According to the show, Lee faces "every challenge with a smile and a love for her patients and their skin."

In accordance with the show's summary, Dr. Pimple Popper season 9:

“Dermatologist Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, helps patients with unique skin conditions reclaim a life free of disguise and embarrassment.”

In the video clip, one patient shared how her lipoma “leaks and smells like trash. Another patient mentioned, “if I eat onions, it smells like onions.”

According to TLC's press release:

“Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatologic and cosmetic surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients’ skin in an effort to help them reclaim their lives.”

Dermatological surgeon Sandra Lee's career in television began in the summer of 2018 and she hasn't stopped creating hit shows since then. The previous season featured 10 episodes, so fans can expect 10 episodes in the upcoming season.

The new season of Dr. Pimple Popper will premiere on Wednesday, April 5, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

