"Some nerve"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans slam Everton for sending Jordan's money to another girl

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise episode 11 was very shocking for fans as they finally discovered how Everton was spending the money sent by Jordan. During covid, Jordan knew that her partner of 12 years, Everton, needed to take care of himself and his mother without any money, so she sent him some of her own regularly.

Jordan herself was running late on her bills at the time and was shocked as Everton's friend Sheldon confessed that Everton had sent $100 to his ex-girlfriend every couple of days. This was the girl that Everton had cheated on Jordan with, and the latter had forgiven him for the same.

When confronted about this, Everton tried to pull the situation around and accused Jordan of yelling at him in the car. He said that he just sent "a little bit of money" to the girl as many other people needed help at the time and that the other lady had always been there for him.

Jordan grew angry at his statement and yelled even louder, saying that he did not listen to her when she was "cool, calm and collected." She also said that she was done with the relationship and was not wasting any more of her energy fighting with him.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans slammed Everton for his behavior and actions.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans call Everton trash

Everton did not take accountability of his own action and did not even apologize for sending Jordan's money to another woman. He instead said in a confessional that Jordan needed to change her attitude.

He also said that if she does not show him respect, she was never going to get the wedding ring.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans could not believe Everton's words and called him out for gaslighting Jordan.

Bree @getoverherebree

Everton, you can't even afford a ring in the first place

#90DayFiance

#LoveInParadise "She has to show some respect or she'll never get that ring!"Everton, you can't even afford a ring in the first place "She has to show some respect or she'll never get that ring!" Everton, you can't even afford a ring in the first place 😅#90DayFiance#LoveInParadise

TXBIRDY @TXBIRDY1

#90dayfiance Did Everton really say she need to change her attitude and show some respect when he's been sending $ to another woman Did Everton really say she need to change her attitude and show some respect when he's been sending $ to another woman #90dayfiance

White Diamonds @whytedymonds

#90DayFiance

#LoveinParadise But you cannot give what you DO NOT HAVE, Everton. Tht money was not yours to help out your floosy with 🙄 But you cannot give what you DO NOT HAVE, Everton. Tht money was not yours to help out your floosy with 🙄#90DayFiance #LoveinParadise https://t.co/4iM79tRuhw

Eben👼🏽☀️☔️🌈 @Ebfancy69 #90dayfiance pay Paul !!! #90dayfiance loveinparadise this fool Everton robbing Peter topay Paul !!! #90dayfiance #90dayfianceloveinparadise this fool Everton robbing Peter to 💰 pay Paul !!! 😭😩😩😭😂😂 https://t.co/gbLXAuO7iY

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead Jordan was missing meals so Everton could send another woman her money? #90DayFiance Jordan was missing meals so Everton could send another woman her money? #90DayFiance https://t.co/X7Eo7DFGSE

Jordan mortgaged her house for Everton

Jordan and Everton have been talking about starting their business since the beginning of their relationship. They bought land together in Jamaica and for the same, Jordan had to mortgage her house. She gave all the money to him and even made him her power of attorney.

Jordan also makes money by uploading explicit videos on internet so that she can help with Everton's business. Despite this, Everton did not shy away from cheating on Jordan during Covid and the truth was exposed only after the other girl sent Jordan an angry voicemail.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes