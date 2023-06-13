"Delusional"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans call out Jordan for thinking that Everton will marry her 

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise episode 9 aired on TLC this Monday, June 12, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Jordan finally met Everton's family after 12 years. She had been waiting for a very long period of time but Everton still did not let her meet his children. Jordan said that she lost her mother at the age of 30, so she was very concerned about Everton's mother, even assuring the latter that they would not "leave her out of" their life.

Everton told his family about their shared piece of land together, for which Jordan had mortgaged her house and made explicit videos online.When asked about settling down, Everton shocked his partner by saing that right now his mind was only on the business and marriage was not in his plans.

He kept on mentioning how they should be focussed on growing a business together but Jordan did not want to hear it. She felt embarrassed in front of his entire family as Everton completely blew off the wedding topic, and later told him that there was not going to be any investment without a promise of marriage.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans reminded Jordan that she had already given Everton $600,000 for a property and gave him the power of attorney, which means that he could do anything with her money. They felt that money was the only reason why Everton was in a relationship with Jordan.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans are sure that Everton is not going to propose Jordan

On 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise episode 9, Everton assured Jordan that they will marry in the future but the latter was not satisfied with his answer. She said that she felt like a "naive American" who gave up all of her resouces and money for her partner.

Jordan told Everton that they were going backwards and there was no point in investing anything more to the relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans slammed Jordan for giving Everton so much power and money. Many also felt that now he was not going to tie the knot with her.

Karma @iamspeakingnow #90DaysFiance

Com’on girl. U can’t b that surprised. 12 yrs of him Fing around & NOW u think he’s settling down?? U didn’t just give him free milk u bought whole damn farm & gave him power of attorney. What he need to marry you for. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance LoveinParadise Com’on girl. U can’t b that surprised. 12 yrs of him Fing around & NOW u think he’s settling down?? U didn’t just give him free milk u bought whole damn farm & gave him power of attorney. What he need to marry you for. #90DayFiance #90DaysFiance #90DayFianceLoveinParadise https://t.co/yvnmrQOuDJ

Tanya @Rizhik1981 Jordan girl what did you expect!!! He got the land and you paid for it… he has kids already.. why would h marry you #90DayFiance #90DayFiance LoveInParadise Jordan girl what did you expect!!! He got the land and you paid for it… he has kids already.. why would h marry you #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise

Addicted to TLC shows @RealTVTalk #loveinparadise That was your fault, Jordan. You don't spend thousands of dollars on someone and then expect them to want to marry you. He is already getting what he wants. #90DayFiance That was your fault, Jordan. You don't spend thousands of dollars on someone and then expect them to want to marry you. He is already getting what he wants. #90DayFiance #loveinparadise

Nida @nidzi1k @dancingvalentin Yup ladies don’t give money to men you aren’t married to. Jordan is what not to do clearly Everton isn’t that into her to marry her just take her #90DayFiance LoveinParadise #90DayFiance @dancingvalentin Yup ladies don’t give money to men you aren’t married to. Jordan is what not to do clearly Everton isn’t that into her to marry her just take her 💰 #90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90DayFiance

Debbie’s Green Cowboy Boots @speaksingifs



#90DayFiance

LoveinParadise Jordan is 12 years the fool. Just now meeting his mama and he don’t even want to marry her. Truly lost count of all the Ls Jordan has taken at this point 🥴 #90DayFiance LoveinParadise Jordan is 12 years the fool. Just now meeting his mama and he don’t even want to marry her. Truly lost count of all the Ls Jordan has taken at this point 🥴#90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveinParadise https://t.co/SVyaz75cWt

audrey page @audreyboo59 @90DayFiance A girl you don’t have a engagement ring on that man is not gonna marry you was never marry you he just wants you for your money and get extra money. Come on women you guys gotta wake up. #90DayFiancé @90DayFiance A girl you don’t have a engagement ring on that man is not gonna marry you was never marry you he just wants you for your money and get extra money. Come on women you guys gotta wake up.#90DayFiancé.

Mira 💕 @MMira08 #90DayFianceLoveinParadise Naive American is definitely correct! Why would you send him all your money and create this business with him and demand he marry you in order to stay in the business #90dayfiance Naive American is definitely correct! Why would you send him all your money and create this business with him and demand he marry you in order to stay in the business #90dayfiance #90DayFianceLoveinParadise https://t.co/Vz6AYUIeVP

Jordan made explicit videos of herself to get money for the shared property

The couple have been talking to start a business together for a very long period of time but Everton had no resources for the same. Jordan, hence, used up her savings and mortgaged her USA home to get money for the same.

However, when it was not enough, she started to make some flirtatious videos of herself and upload it in internet. Everton did not know about the same until Jordan told him, additionally assuring him that she was not naked in any video. Everton let it slide and said that he wasn't going to stop Jordan from making such videos if she wanted to.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise every Monday at 8:00 pm ET.

