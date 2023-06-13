"Delusional"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans call out Jordan for thinking that Everton will marry her 

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise episode 9 aired on TLC this Monday, June 12, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Jordan finally met Everton's family after 12 years. She had been waiting for a very long period of time but Everton still did not let her meet his children. Jordan said that she lost her mother at the age of 30, so she was very concerned about Everton's mother, even assuring the latter that they would not "leave her out of" their life.
Everton told his family about their shared piece of land together, for which Jordan had mortgaged her house and made explicit videos online.When asked about settling down, Everton shocked his partner by saing that right now his mind was only on the business and marriage was not in his plans.
He kept on mentioning how they should be focussed on growing a business together but Jordan did not want to hear it. She felt embarrassed in front of his entire family as Everton completely blew off the wedding topic, and later told him that there was not going to be any investment without a promise of marriage.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans reminded Jordan that she had already given Everton $600,000 for a property and gave him the power of attorney, which means that he could do anything with her money. They felt that money was the only reason why Everton was in a relationship with Jordan.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans are sure that Everton is not going to propose Jordan
On 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise episode 9, Everton assured Jordan that they will marry in the future but the latter was not satisfied with his answer. She said that she felt like a "naive American" who gave up all of her resouces and money for her partner.
Jordan told Everton that they were going backwards and there was no point in investing anything more to the relationship.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans slammed Jordan for giving Everton so much power and money. Many also felt that now he was not going to tie the knot with her.
Jordan made explicit videos of herself to get money for the shared property
The couple have been talking to start a business together for a very long period of time but Everton had no resources for the same. Jordan, hence, used up her savings and mortgaged her USA home to get money for the same.
However, when it was not enough, she started to make some flirtatious videos of herself and upload it in internet. Everton did not know about the same until Jordan told him, additionally assuring him that she was not naked in any video. Everton let it slide and said that he wasn't going to stop Jordan from making such videos if she wanted to.
