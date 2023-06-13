"Clearly desperate"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans think Ana is with Matthew just for the sake of an American Green Card

Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 aired on TLC this Monday, June 12, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a tough conversation between Matthew and Ana as the former informed his girlfriend of several months that her K1 American visa might take two years to be approved, according to the lawyer. This was in contrast to what Matthew had told Ana earlier, that it would be an easy process and might take eight months to a year to be approved.

Ana, who is originally from Brazil, started to cry after the revelation and slammed him for not telling the truth earlier in the week. Matthew, who did not want to spoil their vacation, tried to calm her down by saying that their love was worth fighting for.

Ana did not say anything to him and was upset that he lied to her about the visa. She had told Matthew previously that she had wanted to go to the US to get more opportunities since she was four years old and he was helping her with that dream.

In the upcoming episode's promo, Matthew fears that Ana might break up with him for hiding the visa news from her.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans agreed with him and felt that Ana was with Matthew just for the sake of an American visa, so she might find another man or another way to get into the country.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans feel Ana is using Matthew for a big opportunity

Ana told Matthew that she has wanted to live in the US since she was four years old so that she could get more job opportunities and send money home. She tried to go to the country on her own but failed to do so as she did not have enough money for the visa or to buy a ticket.

She called herself "lucky" to have fallen in love with Matthew. When asked what was her priority, Ana clarified that she wanted a life in America with her partner.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans feel that Ana is using Matthew for the sake of a green card and would have divorced him after arriving in the country.

Whatdocowsdrink @Whatdocowsdrink Ana’s automatic answer should be “Ok, we’ll get through it, of course”…….Those Green Card goals have a grip on her. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance LoveinParadise Ana’s automatic answer should be “Ok, we’ll get through it, of course”…….Those Green Card goals have a grip on her. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveinParadise https://t.co/IEn9LmAcGS

Brant's Rants @BrantsRants #90DayFiance #LoveInParadise All these people are scammers. They want green cards. Ana doesnt think its a love worth fighting for if a visa is not part of it. Why does @OfficialTLC encourage this? For ratings? All these people are scammers. They want green cards. Ana doesnt think its a love worth fighting for if a visa is not part of it. Why does @OfficialTLC encourage this? For ratings? 😡 #90DayFiance #LoveInParadise

Mesbahul Hoda @babu7775 Ana in her head: Within 2 years, I could have married this guy, got my Green Card and divorced him. Now I am stuck in Brazil for another two years #90DayFiance LoveinParadise #90DayFiance #90DayFiance PillowTalk Ana in her head: Within 2 years, I could have married this guy, got my Green Card and divorced him. Now I am stuck in Brazil for another two years #90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90DayFiance #90DayFiancePillowTalk

🖤🇯🇲💛 @Yaardiegurl Ana wants a green card more than she wants you. #90DayFiance Ana wants a green card more than she wants you. #90DayFiance

Matthew proposed to Ana after just 10 days of dating her

36-year-old Matthew and 27-year-old Ana met online when was former was broadcasting live and the latter joined the video to see it. Ana started to talk to him as he was “cute” and they stayed in touch online for four months.

After just spending a week together in Brazil, Matthew realized that Ana was the one and proposed to her. However, he is concerned that a lot of younger men hit on her and it was hard for him to keep up with her at a carnival.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

