"So being gay now is a religion?": Londonderry school teacher controversy sparks debate as audio berating Muslim students goes viral 

Canada’s Londonderry School has gone viral online after a teacher berated Muslim students for skipping the institution’s LGBTQ Pride events. A student recorded the educator’s speech, and the audio clip was quick to circulated across social media platforms. The school has since released a statement seemingly saying that the teacher will not be held accountable for her actions. The matter at hand has left netizens furious, with one netizen saying:

The Londonderry School clip initially went viral on Twitter by amassing over a million views. In the same, a teacher can be heard shouting at the Muslim students for not taking part in the school’s Pride activities. The unidentified teacher says in the audio clip:

“If you think it’s acceptable to not show up because you think it’s something… there are Pride activities going on at school right? “Oh that’s fine because I’m going to show my opinion by hanging out at the mall.””

The teacher goes on to state that the students who were celebrating Pride month were also present in class when Ramadan was celebrated. She says:

“They’re here when we did Ramadan… they’re showing respect to the class for your religion, right? For your beliefs. It goes two ways! If you want to be respected for who you are, if you do not want to suffer prejudice for your religion, your color of skin, your whatever then you better give it back to people for who are different from you. That’s how it works. It’s an exchange.”

The educator goes on to explain how other countries have strict laws against the LGBTQ community and mentions Uganda as an example. She goes on to speak about Canada by saying:

“We believe in freedom. We believe that people cam marry whomever they want. That is in the law. And if you don’t think that should be the law, you can’t be Canadian. You don’t belong here. I mean it.”

Netizens respond to viral Londonderry School recording

Internet users were outraged by the incident. Many could not believe that the Londonderry teacher was forcing her beliefs on the students and cited religion as an example. Others went on to attack those who are Liberals. A few reactions to the audio clip read:

Londonderry School responds to viral audio clip

The school’s principal Ed Charpentier released a statement on June 3 in regards to the viral recording. He said:

“The views expressed by the teacher do not reflect the values of acceptance, inclusion and belonging that are so strong at Londonderry School.”

Charpentier went on to say that the school will be celebrating Pride month and National Indigenous History Month for the rest of June. He also said:

“Throughout next week, Pride Week may be mentioned during the daily announcements as a way to highlight activities. There may also be materials like posters in the common areas of the school as well as some activities for those that wish to participate. Pride week is an opportunity to reflect the importance of being kind and accepting to all people. Students of all ages deserve to have their unique families and identities represented positively.”

At the time of writing this article, the identity of the teacher involved was not revealed online.

