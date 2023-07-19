"Too extra": Momma Dee's comment about Bambi doing witchcraft in LHHATL season 11 episode 6 leaves fans in splits 

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 aired another episode on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. During the episode, Erica Mena and Lil' Scrappy got into a screaming match about Scrappy's estranged wife, Bambi, and this time, Sierra included herself as well.

Erica decided to confront Scrappy once again about his relationship with Bambi and him allegedly not paying child support. During the argument, she told him that his mother, Momma Dee, was the one who started the rumor that Diamond, his ex-girlfriend, was pregnant by him.

While his mother initially denied saying anything, when Scrappy and Erica were being separated by the cast and crew, she announced that Bambi does witchcraft. She continued in a confessional that her son had been under some sort of spell lately. In response, Yung Joc gave her a surprised and confused look which made the whole exchange funnier to fans, who took to social media to react to the comment:

Fans react to Momma Dee's witchcraft comment during LHHATL season 11 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@loveayeshaa_)

Fans react to Momma Dee accusing Bambi of witchcraft in LHHATL season 11 episode 6

In the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11, which aired on Tuesday, July 18, fans saw Erica Mena and Sierra have another confrontational conversation with Lil' Scrappy about his relationship with Bambi, despite "The Bam" telling them to not "dog it out" with him.

The confrontation started at an event, where Erica Mena asked the LHHATL cast member why he doesn't pay child support. This led to a big blowout between the cast members as Scrappy brought up Erica Mena's older son and Erica brought up Momma Dee, who was also present at the event.

As Scrappy claimed that Bambi went and told everyone about their personal business, Erica pointed out that it was his mother who spoke about his private life. When Momma Dee denied saying anything, Scrappy got defensive.

"It's typical bad b*tch Scrappy fashion, he wants to go low and bring up my child to deflect his disgusting decisions," Erica told the cameras.

Just as the two were being separated and taken outside, Momma Dee said "Bam do witchcraft." She later told the cameras that her son had been under some sort of a spell lately because of her witchcraft.

Momma Dee's comment made several fans completely forget about the fight between the LHHATL season 11 cast members as it diverted all their attention. They took to social media to chime in on the comment and noted that it was hilarious.

Fans react to Momma Dee saying that Bam does witchcraft on LHHATL season 11 episode 6 (Image via Twitter)

Why were Erica Mena, Sierra, and Scrappy fighting?

LHHATL season 11 episode 6 saw the continuation of a fight that Scrappy and Erica Mena had in the previous episode. The latter confronted Lil' Scrappy in episode 5 about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Diamond and the two got into a screaming match.

The drama carried on in this episode as Erica called up Bambi to tell her about the rumor. Bambi, however, wasn't fazed. She told Erica to not "dog it out," but Erica felt that she had to, since "men" often do stuff like this.

As she and Lil' Scrappy got into a huge argument about child support, Scrappy said that he had the bank statements to prove that he wasn't lying. However, things escalated further and the two had to be separated only for Sierra to continue hounding Scrappy.

LHHATL season 11 will return next week on Tuesday on MTV.