"Stay Out": LHHATL fans slam Erica Mena for interfering in Bambi and Scrappy's relationship

Episode 4 of LHHATL season 11 aired on MTV on Tuesday, May 4, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a brutal confrontation between Erica and Scrappy as the former wanted to confirm that Scrappy did not impregnate Diamond. Khaotic told Erica that Momma Dee was spreading the news that Diamond and Scrappy were about to have a kid.

This was concerning for Erica as Scrappy and his ex Bambi, who have three children, recently went through a nasty divorce. She decided to go to the "source" himself before telling Bambi the news. Scrappy mentioned that he had not slept with Diamond and was offended that his friend doubted him, remembering the time he defended her against Safaree.

He mentioned that Bambi was a nice woman and a good mother but was not a good wife. This triggered Erica as they had all seen Bambi acting as Scrappy's ride-or-die for many years. After this tense conversation, Erica screamed in front of everyone if this was why he got Diamond pregnant.

She slammed him for being "delusional" and for picking his homies before his home. Scrappy refused to listen to all blame and called Erica out for projecting her own problems onto Bambi. LHHATL fans slammed Erica for interfering in Scrappy and Bambi's relationship.

𝚂𝙽♠️ @SnipeGmSupa Erica Stay Out Their Marriage Scrappy Ain't Safaree #LHHATL Erica Stay Out Their Marriage Scrappy Ain't Safaree #LHHATL

LHHATL fans ask Erica to mind her own business

Erica revealed that Momma Dee is known for lying when she does not take her medicine. She wanted to confront Scrappy about the rumor, saying she won't mention it to Bambi if it was untrue. However, Erica made a whole scene at the Southwest Festival and accused Scrappy in front of hundreds of people.

LHHATL fans slammed Erica for inserting herself in Scrappy's business and asked her to concentrate on her own marriage.

BABIIGURL @BKsBABIIGURL So Erica is upset with Scrappy over something his mama said but everyone knows Mama Dee stirs the pot. Is Scrap says that’s not the case then we can only go but what he says until proven otherwise. One thing for sure is I’m not losing my “brother” over a rumor. #LHHATL So Erica is upset with Scrappy over something his mama said but everyone knows Mama Dee stirs the pot. Is Scrap says that’s not the case then we can only go but what he says until proven otherwise. One thing for sure is I’m not losing my “brother” over a rumor. #LHHATL

kristyna @kaycjj but her whole “anti-men” rant she is apparently going on because of ONE man is just absurd. Scrappy did not deserve that. #LHHATL but her whole “anti-men” rant she is apparently going on because of ONE man is just absurd. Scrappy did not deserve that. #LHHATL

SkoolBoi @Skool_boi



#LHHATL Erica needs to worry about her and less about Bambi and Scrappy! Erica needs to worry about her and less about Bambi and Scrappy! #LHHATL https://t.co/Upt5FVhS7m

Jaye Cheríe @jayecherie I think Erica should have stayed out of that situation with Bambi and Scrappy. They need to handle that between them. #LHHATL I think Erica should have stayed out of that situation with Bambi and Scrappy. They need to handle that between them. #LHHATL

grace johnson @graciejones730 Erica couldn't wait to blurt out Diamond being pregnant to Scrappy #LHHATL Erica couldn't wait to blurt out Diamond being pregnant to Scrappy #LHHATL https://t.co/hkmreeET6Z

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket There is no need for Erica Mena to be involved in Bambi and Scrappy's business! #LHHATL There is no need for Erica Mena to be involved in Bambi and Scrappy's business! #LHHATL

ERIC @EricUnedited



You just met them folks 🤣. Go home to them kids you always carrying on about.



#LHHATL Erica Mena Samuels….. your marriage was built on wet sand. Why are you worried about Bambi & Scrappy?You just met them folks 🤣. Go home to them kids you always carrying on about. Erica Mena Samuels….. your marriage was built on wet sand. Why are you worried about Bambi & Scrappy? You just met them folks 🤣. Go home to them kids you always carrying on about. #LHHATL

Scrappy feels that Erica is projecting her own problems on him

Love and Hip Hop power couple Erica and Safaree were together for two years before the former caught Safaree cheating on her while she was pregnant with their second kid. Erica trashed Safaree’s clothes at the time, and now he pays her $4305 per month in child support.

Scrappy felt that Erica was projecting her own experience onto him, but he reminded her that he was always there for her in her own divorce. Erica mentioned that Scrappy was just thinking about his homies at the time, which made her cry. It is unknown if the friends will make up soon after this big fight or if Bambi will also support Erica in the fight.

Diamond has neither confirmed nor denied the news that she might be pregnant with Scrappy's child.

LHHATL airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes