LHHATL season 11 episode 5 release date, air time and plot 

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 is set to return with a brand new episode this week.

In the upcoming segment, Spice makes her way to the Cayman Islands and is shocked to find out that Meda follows her there. Amy’s family drama continues while Jessica opens up about a health issue.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Spice arrives in the Cayman Islands for her first performance in months; Amy extends an olive branch to her sisters, leaving her mom out on a limb; a health scare threatens to derail Jessica's life."

Tune in on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11.

Spice and Meda’s fight continues in upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11

In the upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11, Spice reaches the Cayman Islands to perform for the first time since her health issues.

The performance was initially supposed to take place in November 2022 but was postponed, and she finally performed in March 2023.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Spice and Shekinah are in the Cayman Islands when Spice gets an unexpected call from Meda. She tells the Jamaican singer that she’s also in the territory, and the two do not look too happy about it.

She later joins them at dinner and tries to greet the LHHATL season 11 cast member with a kiss on the cheek, but Spice pulls away.

The clip cuts to Shekinah asking Meda whether or not she called her when Spice was in the hospital, but since Karlie was there, nobody gave her the address. Meda clarifies that Karlie Redd wasn’t there, and Shekinah claps back and tells her that “it’s f*cked up” referring to her friendship with Karlie.

Spice frustratedly interjects and asks the two to spot finding. The LHHATL celebrity tells them that they both are there with her now that she’s “living” when just a couple of months ago she was dying. She expressed her displeasure with Shekinah for not being there once again.

In the clip, Amy meets up with her sisters to talk about the business but keeps her mother out of the loop. She tells her sisters that normally she would tell her mother that she has an option but says that this time around, it's not an option in reference to Amy hiring a manager behind her mother’s back. That causes a rift between the mother-daughter duo.

What happened previously on the MTV show?

In last week’s episode that aired on July 4, 2023, Karlie Redd threw a gender reveal party for Jasmine where the entire LHHATL gang gathered.

Although it was an event planned by Karlie, they continued to ice her out. The cast member immediately started tearing up when she saw the rest of them getting along together and told the cameras that everyone was still mad at her and that nobody cared about her.

The only person who made an effort towards her was Renni who told the cameras that she felt so bad for her and could tell that something was bothering her. Although Renni took Karlie to the side, the other women started to make fun of her.

