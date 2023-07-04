LHHATL season 11 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot explored

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Karlie will face further backlash for her decision to move into a house next to Spice without informing her, while Erica Mena and Lil’ Scrappy get into an argument over Diamond. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"After having to deal with Eric's mess in LA, Sierra finally decides to clean house. At SXSW, Khaotic tells Erica Mena about Scrappy's potential baby bump in the road. While Karlie continues to get iced out by the girls at Jasmine's gender reveal party, Meda ends up in the hot seat when Spice confronts her about her new bestie."

Tune in on Tuesday, July 4, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11 on MTV.

“Stop with the cap”: Rasheeda slams Karlie Redd in the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11

In the upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11, titled Baby Got Back Up, Rasheeda, Karlie, and Meda have a conversation about the LHHATL cast member moving into the house next to Spice, which resulted in her feeling uncomfortable and angry.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Rasheeda tells Karlie that she could have lived anywhere in Atlanta, but Karlie tells her that she’s taking responsibility and acknowledging that she never had a conversation with Spice about a particular house. Meda chimes in and tells Redd that if they were doing it together, there is a clear lack of communication in her and Spice’s friendship.

Although Karlie states that she’s not making excuses and has tried to reach out to the LHHATL celebrity multiple times, she has to throw Jasmine a gender reveal party later in the week. She further states that while all of this was happening, her grandmother passed away. Karlie notes that she had to go back home to get her family members to Atlanta since her mother is in the hospital, adding that she doesn’t know if she’ll lose her mother.

While Rasheeda empathizes with her, she fails to see how her personal struggles are connected to their conversation, and Karlie clarifies that she’s been going through a lot.

In a confessional, Rasheeda states that Karlie knows that she’s not the one to fall for “these antics” and that she should keep the “a**-sh*t” to herself. She then tells Karlie that Spice told her before she made the purchase that she wasn’t comfortable with the scenario and tells the Love & Hip Hop star that “grown-a** women don’t move like that.”

Rasheeda further states that her actions are depriving Spice of her privacy and giving stalker vibes. Karlie proceeds to show her conversations about the neighborhood and claims that she was looking at houses there even before Spice had moved there. However, Rasheeda isn’t interested, and in a confessional, she states:

“Stop with the cap. You whip through that phone and show me sh*t. So you know what I’m gonna do? Im gonna talk my black a** on home because I was right like I said and hope that this girl can heal."

