How old is Jamaican artist Spice? Age and net worth explored as Dancehall Queen announces pregnancy

Well-known singer and Queen of Dancehall, Spice, recently revealed via social media that she is pregnant for the third time. The 40-year-old posted a picture from what seemed like a maternity shoot. In the picture, she was seen in a blue gown, flaunting her baby bump.

The caption read:

"God has been so good to me."

The actress was reported missing from social media a few months ago, and there were rumors that she was in a coma or was undergoing plastic surgery. However, the rumors were eventually dismissed, and it came to light that she had to be hospitalized due to a damaged hernia.

Spice's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million

Also known as Grace Latoya Hamilton, Spice is popular for her albums and singles, alongside her appearances on various TV shows. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Queen of Dancehall's net worth is reported to be almost $5 million.

Apart from being a part of the music and TV industry, Grace has earned a lot from her business ventures. She is the founder of a clothing company called Spicey Couture, which discontinued its operations in 2020.

She also launched a beauty salon in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2010. She then founded a sports bar called 8 Ball.

In 2019, she launched Faces & Laces, which features a wide range of wigs and cosmetic products. She is also the founder of another clothing company, Graci Noir.

Additionally, she is involved in several philanthropic projects and has created a scholarship program. She also founded the Grace Hamilton Women Empowerment Foundation.

Spice was planning to expand her family since the pandemic

Spice planned to have triplets or quadruplets (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Spice always planned to have triplets or quadruplets, and even revealed the same while speaking to Amara La Negra for My Moms The Bomb in May 2020. When Amara asked her about her plans to have any more kids, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star stated:

"Of course, I do. But, when I get married though. But listen to this part, when I get married I want me a pair of twins or a triplet or a quadruplet, that's my dream."

She became the mother of a son in 2007, followed by a daughter in 2011. She was engaged to Nicholas Lall at the time and the duo's relationship ended in 2016. She was then romantically linked to cinematographer Justin Budd in 2020, but the pair split in 2022.

During the pandemic, Grace spent a lot of time with her two kids. Stating that she appreciates the moments when they have been locked up inside their residence, she said:

"We've been locked up in my apartment in Atlanta now for over two months so I really am glad for the break, we can't complain."

Grace is currently appearing among the main cast members of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.

