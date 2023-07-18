“Paid it twice”: LHHATL star Lil’ Scrappy claps back at estranged wife Bambi with receipts after she accuses him of not paying rent

Fans were recently left shocked when Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL) star Lil’ Scrappy clapped back at his estranged wife Bambi. He responded to the accusations she made about him not paying the rent with actual receipts of him doing so for himself and her. The revelation came after Bambi accused him of not paying rent in episode 2 of the show.

During episode 2, titled Straight outta Excuses, Bambi candidly revealed that they are "officially going through a divorce." The reality TV star's heartfelt confession shed light on the struggles in her relationship with rapper Lil' Scrappy.

However, this split isn't unfolding quietly, as Scrappy recently took to a podcast episode of Blunt Talk Guhlz to address Bambi's claims of him not contributing to the rent. The couple's dispute has now escalated into a public battle, and Lil' Scrappy is not holding back.

LHHATL star Lil’ Scrappy had receipts to show that he paid the rent for both himself and Bambi

The ongoing feud between the estranged couple started when Bambi opened up about the difficulties she is facing while being married to rapper Lil’ Scrappy. She also stated that because the rapper hadn't paid the rent, she has to find a new place to stay with their children Breland, Xylo, and baby Cali.

However, this accusation on a very public platform didn't sit well with her estranged husband. As mentioned earlier, Lil' Scrappy shared proper evidence in the recent episode of Blunt Talk Guhlz podcast. With the show's host Allie B., he took out his phone to show her how he has been paying the rent for a long while.

"You can be late but if you pay, you still pay. Let's go down the list, we wanna show the history. Month after month, what you see is that it was late so I paid it twice," he remarked.

Only showing the receipts to the podcast host, he went on to reveal that he has also paid for her half of the rent as well in some cases. Lil’ Scrappy showed he has been paying for both of them for months and even went on to do so for "whole another year."

"So listen, at the end of the day, men and women do lie and even kids lie but get what tho numbers don't lie," the rapper exclaimed.

The alleged lie he is hinting at happened during Kirk & Rasheeda's tasting, as Bambi uncovers that due to Lil’ Scrappy not paying the rent she has to find someplace else to live.

"Nothing. I manage our household and he keeps not paying his rent so because he's been behind his half of the rent. I gotta find somewhere else to live," she had stated.

Bambi divulged details about her tumultuous relationship in a conversation with her Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-stars. She was talking to Jessica White, Karlie Reed, Kirk Frost, and Rasheeda Frost. Rasheeda even chimed in saying that she didn't like the fact Scrappy didn't understand all the things that went along with being a mother.

"Not once, not twice but three times and you have little bitty kids running around the house," she added.

By the end of this conversation, Bambi revealed that they are officially going through a divorce given all the difficulties she has been facing, and adding to it now is Lil’ Scrappy's clap back.