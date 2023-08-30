"Mena is an embarrassment": LHHATL fans slam Erica Mena for using a racial slur against Spice in season 11 episode 12

Mena-ce to Society, the 12th episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11, was released on August 29, 2023. This episode saw Erica and Spice's feud reach a point where their comments caused a huge reaction among fans.

The synopsis of season 11 episode 12 of the show mentions the following:

“Khaotic finally shows Erica Banks how much he appreciates her. Joc's emotions take center stage after he reveals some devastating news about his mum. Sierra finds out how rough a Diamond can really be.”

The ladies from the show, Erica, Shekinah, and Spice, all sat down to talk during this episode, but things did not turn out quite as expected. The conversation began with Erica sharing her appreciation for Spice, who has taken care of her children and career at the same time.

The conversation soon turned into a fight when they started talking about their marriage and divorce, and as a result, it turned into a feud between them. Spice mentions the following:

“Your problem Erica is you feel like you’re the first woman to be divorced… you’re the first woman that’s left with two children to fend for. I’ve been doing it for 14 years welcome to the club.”

Erica then discussed how she has been a single parent to her two children, King Javien Conde and Legend Brian Samuels, for "16 years." Spice shared that Erica's son doesn't even like her own mother.

As a result of this conversation, Erica even called Spice a “blue m*nkey.” After this racial comment, Erica has been receiving a lot of backlash from LHHATL fans.

Fan reaction to Erica and Spice's feud in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL)

Spice's comment about Erica's son was the moment that really triggered her, and between the conversion, she turned the tables on Spice. Following this, neither star was able to restrain themselves from critiquing the other.

According to Erica, the two stars will have a feud "forever" as a result of Spice's comments on her son:

“This woman was given a second chance at life by God and here she is choosing to use that second chance at life to come at me and my son which just speaks volumes about who she is.”

Besides this, Erica Mena also mentioned Spice's sepsis infection from 2022, as reported by Urbanislandz. As a result, Erica stated that Spice should have “died” during her hospitalization:

“That b**ch should have died. you want to mention my kids. You m*nkey, you f***ing blue m*nkey.”

Due to this feud, the show's fans began sharing their reactions on social media. While some suggested that Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) producer Mona Scott Young should fire Erica for her comments about Spice, others expressed their disappointment with her racial remarks.

These are some of the reactions LHHATL fans have expressed:

Furthermore, LHHATL season 11, has released 12 feud and drama-filled episodes, all of which have been received well by fans. According to MTV, the show features:

"The spotlight is on Spice, Rasheeda, Bambi, Yandy, Erica Mena, Jessica White and Erica Banks as they juggle their professional, personal and social lives."

MTV will premiere the next episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 on September 5, 2023.