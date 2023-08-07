"I hope I made you proud": LHHATL cast member Yung Joc pays tribute to late mother

In the dynamic world of hip-hop, Yung Joc has etched his name with unforgettable performances and renditions. Known for his candor on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL), Yung Joc has been an open book when it comes to sharing his personal struggles and triumphs.

However, one aspect of his life that he has kept away from the spotlight was his relationship with his beloved mother, Ms. Vicky. Recently, in a heart-rending announcement, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star informed his fans that his mother had passed away.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, Yung Joc took to Instagram to post the news of his mother's demise. His mother, who had been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, was an integral part of the rapper's life and always supported him through his career. The LHHATL star captioned a picture of him with Ms. Vicky with heartfelt words:

"I don't have much to say. Thank you for all of life's lessons and blessings.... Such a real 1.... you waited on me today and allowed me to pray with you and you took your last breath....... We had some laughs and we cried together along the way...... I am at peace Momma.......thank you for allowing me & squirt to help you fight.... thank you thank you 🙏🏾 I hope I made you proud momma."

LHHATL cast member Yung Joc's mother was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer

Yung Joc's journey into the world of hip-hop has been a remarkable one, but it was his appearance on the popular reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta that allowed viewers a rare glimpse into his personal life.

While he had candidly shared his financial woes, it was not until later seasons that fans were introduced to the rapper's family, including his wife, children, and father. Throughout all this, Yung Joc's mother remained a private figure, kept away from the public eye.

Despite the mystery, Yung never hesitated to express his sentiment for her, and on a few occasions, she made appearances on the rapper's social media, giving fans brief glimpses into their special bond.

In early 2022, Yung Joc went on Instagram Live, sharing a heartwarming moment with his mother. The live captured a sweet interaction between the two as they reminisced about the past while strolling through a mall.

While the rapper managed to keep his mother's identity private, he has never shied away from sharing amusing anecdotes about their relationship. In a touching yet humorous ad for VH1's 'Dear Mama' special in 2015, Yung playfully revealed how his mother's favorite cuss word was quite colorful, even drawing a humorous comparison to the legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson.

However, their unbreakable bond was put to the test when Ms. Vicky was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. Together, with his partner Kendra Robinson, the rapper featured in an emotional episode of LHHATL to address his mother's condition.

The episode also featured a visit to Ms. Vicky, who shared the news that doctors had informed her that a complete recovery was not possible despite receiving treatment. The weight of this revelation was evident on Yung Joc's face as he struggled to accept the gravity of the situation.