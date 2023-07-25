LHHATL season 11 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Mendeecees Harris tells Yandi about a wrong interview and how it affected his relationship with his mother.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, per ydio.com, reads:

"Spice's recovery might be stented when she gets some bad news from the doctor. Jessica's spa day goes from sound baths to sounding off, when the girls confront her about Safaree. Sierra calls cap on Khaotic's so-called Princess treatment. After his interview goes viral, Mendeecees journeys to New York to try and set the record, and his mother, straight."

Mendeecees confides in Yandi in the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11

In the upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11, Mendeecees confides in his wife, Yandi, about an interview going wrong. He tells her that his interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, which took place in April 2023, went viral and negatively affected his relationship with his mother.

The LHHATL cast member states that they took one thing he said about his mother out of context and that “it’s all over the place.” He recalls his mother calling him up and being upset as she asked him how he could say something like that. Yandi then asks him about what he said at the interview that lead to this.

"Shannon Sharpe had asked me about my life as a drug dealer. I told him about when I put my mom up for collateral," the LHHATL cast member adds.

He explained to his wife that people didn't know him when he was new in the business, and he needed to assure them. He notes that while he further spoke about how wrong he was to do so, that part was left unmentioned in the interview, making it look much worse.

He admitted to having done a terrible thing while dealing drugs and recognizes that people often do things that they later regret. Mendeecees adds that the statement hurt her.

Yandi asks him if the entire interview was horrible, and he states that he wishes he could take back words about his mother.

"The last time my husband decided to get up on his own and talk about his life, his mother was so upset. So he really hates digging deep when it comes to that kind of stuff. But if he wants to be impactful, he wants to be legendary, you have to be able to live with your truth and get through it," Yandi tells the cameras.

His son, Mendeecees Harris. Jr., also present for the conversation in the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11, tells his father that no matter what people think, he told his truth during the interview and praised him.

In a confessional, the MTV star states that he went to prison for five and a half years for dispersing and trafficking drugs. He adds that nobody will ever know what it feels like to say goodbye to their wife while she is raising their kids.

"It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through in my life," he adds.

