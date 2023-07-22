“Wrap it up”: Fans slam LHHATL cast member Momma Dee for shading Bambi on social media

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) cast member Momma Dee has reignited her feud with son Lil' Scrappy's soon-to-be ex-wife Bambi. In the season 11 premiere, Momma Dee resolved her series-long feud with her. However, she recently took to Instagram Live to talk about Bambi's snippet from her infamous hot tub scene with co-stars Kirk and Benzino. She called Bambi a "h*e" on July 20, 2023.

For the uninitated, before Bambi got involved with Lil Scrappy, she was paired with Benzino on LHHATL and kissed him during a scene in a hot tub.

Momma Dee's post on July 19, 2023, on Instagram (Image via @tharealmommadee/Instagram)

In response, Bambi recently posted a clap back at what fans speculate is directed towards the former, given the written description on the now-deleted Instagram post.

The infamous feud between Dee and Bambi recently reignited in the latest episode of LHHATL, where the former accused the latter of doing witchcraft on her son after an altercation between Erica Banks and Lil' Scrappy.

LHHATL fans watching this very public feud slammed Momma Dee for shading her son's estranged wife on social media. One even wrote asking her to stop taking digs at Bambi:

Fans slam Momma Dee for shading Bambi (Image via @princessdisia/Instagram)

LHHATL fans react to Momma Dee shading Bambi on social media

What exactly happened

Momma Dee recently took a page out from the past to shade her son's estranged wife as she brought up the infamous hot tub scene between Bambi, Kirk, and Benzino. In an Instagram live, she hurled accusations against her for being in the hot tub with all these men while she was still married to her son.

She even posted an Instagram post with a screenshot of the scene and captioned it:

"One thing about my past as a pi*p...I KNOW A H*E WHEN I SEE IT! BTW i seen you on Old National!."

Of late, Bambi has been seen trying not to engage in any altercation with her mother-in-law even when the latter has been hurling accusations. However, Bambi recently posted the same screenshot with a camouflaged caption where she did not name names. In the now-deleted post, she had written:

"So I'd never let a b*tch with loose teeth or the internet make me feel bad for living my life. This weird a** lady is obsessed with me."

Bambi's now deleted post on Instagram on July 20, 2023 (Image via @adizthebam/Instagram)

Many fans took to her post's comment section to slam Lil' Scrappy's mother for reigniting the feud.

Fans slam Momma D' for shading Bambi (Image via @tharealmommadee/Instagram)

Fans support Bambi's speculated clap back (Image via @JaysRealityBlog/Twitter)

What happened on LHHATL season 11 episode 6

In the latest episode, Erica Mena and Lil' Scrappy got into an intense confrontation about Scrappy's estranged wife. Erica confronted Scrappy for not paying child support and rent on time.

She also revealed it was his mother who had started the rumor that Diamond, his ex-girlfriend, was pregnant by him. When the crew started to separate the two is when Dee suddenly announced that Bambi did witchcraft.