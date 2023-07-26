Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 aired its latest episode on Tuesday, July 25, at 8 pm ET. The segment saw the continuation of Scrappy’s fight with Sierra which initially started with Erica Mena.

In the previous episode, Erica Mena confronted Scrappy about not doing right by Bambi, and in the latest segment, Sierra continued the conversation. However, that wasn't the only fight Sierra got into as she later accused Khaotic of not stopping the fight and taking a stand for her.

Fans took to social media to note that not only did Khaotic step in multiple times, but he is also the only one making sense in the episode. They further slammed Sierra for interfering in Bambi and Scrappy’s life, much like they slammed Erica Mena in the previous segment and urged her to mind her business.

LHHATL fans defend Khaotic against Sierra’s claims in season 11 episode 7

The latest episode of LHHATL season 11 started with Sierra and Scrappy’s fight which started in the previous episode. Sierra wanted Scrappy to accept that he wasn’t treating her friend and his estranged wife, Bambi correctly but Lil’ Scrappy didn’t budge.

He didn’t like the fact that when the argument began in the previous episode, Erica Mena involved his children in the situation and wasn’t going to listen to anything Sierra had to say either.

While Khaotic tried interfering multiple times while the two LHHATL season 11 cast members were fighting, Sierra later accused him of not stepping in the middle. She told the cast member that as a “man,” he could have put his hands on Lil’ Scrappy to stop him.

While in conversation with Khaotic, Sierra said that the LHHATL season 11 cast member disrespected her, called her a “b*tch”, “got up” in her face, and pushed her and that Khaotic stood beside him. She noted that he usually tells her that he appreciates her but in that moment, she didn’t feel appreciated.

Khaotic told the cameras:

"I got between them several times to try to stop Scrappy and to try to stop her. I’m not gonna risk my life and my freedom over somebody that don’t wanna listen to me"

Khaotic stated that he tried calming Scrappy down several times and noted that there were incidents where he was standing between the two to try and intervene. He also told her that he was not the only one who was “in her face” and that she was equally aggressive if not more.

When Sierra pointed out that Scrappy is a man and that another man should have been able to put his hands on him to pull him aside, Khaotic told her that he wasn’t her knight in shining armor, which did not sit well with the female cast members.

Sierra told the cameras that what she got from the comment was that since she and Khaotic were not involved physically, he was not going to “take up” for her.

Khaotic tried to explain to Sierra that it was Bambi and Scrappy’s business and that it wasn’t her place to get involved. He further told the cameras that she was not minding her business and got involved with Scrappy’s personal life.

Fans took to social media to react to the situation and defended Khaotic while slamming Sierra for their conversation.

LHHATL season 11 will return next week on Tuesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.