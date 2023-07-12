“Whole FOOL”: Khaotic’s conversation with Scrappy in LHHATL season 11 episode 5 earns hilarious reactions online

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 aired another episode this week. In the latest episode of the MTV show, Khaotic confided in his friend Scrappy about kissing his best friend Amy, who is also a celebrity on the show. However, during the conversation, Khaotic further opened up about his equation with Erica Banks and explained everything to Scrappy in a hilarious manner.

Lil’ Scrappy looked rather confused throughout the conversation and gave fans iconic expressions that made the whole scene even more enjoyable. At one point, Khaotic wanted to express his desire to be in a polyamorous relationship but ended up saying that he wanted to be in a “polyester” relationship.

Fans took to social media to react to the conversation. One even deemed Khaotic a “whole fool.”

Lil’ Scrappy and Khaotic’s conversation about Amy and Erica Banks in LHHATL leaves fans in splits

In this week's episode of LHHATL season 11, which aired on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, fans saw Khaotic and Scrappy discuss Khaotic’s kiss with his best friend, Amy.

During the conversation, Khaotic told the cast member he “passionately” kissed his best friend. Scrappy was evidently confused by the conversation and told the cameras that he didn’t know what Khaotic was thinking while explaining the kiss:

"I don’t know what he was doing, like how you kiss like that?"

Scrappy told the LHHATL season 11 newcomer that he thinks Amy is his “boo,” but noted that he has seen her getting close with Erica Banks as well. Khaotic told him that “she’s on the radar too”.

He told the musician that he was single, adding that until someone appreciates him and treats him like "the king" that he is, he was going to keep playing the game. He said that he was going to have his way with Erica and Amy.

Khaotic noted that it was going to be like this until one of them took him seriously. He then said that if both of them were ready to take him seriously, they were all going to be in a “polyester relationship.”

"I would love to have a polyester relationship with Amy and Erica," said Khaotic.

When the producers asked the LHHATL cast member whether he meant to say polyester or polyamorous, Khaotic asked what polyester is. When they told him that it was a fabric, he said that he knew the difference between the two and that he used the word polyester because he “can wear the both of them out.”

The interaction garnered hilarious reactions online, with many fans appreciating Khaotic’s goofy personality.

Vikki Da Vixen @VikkiDaVixen Not the Bubblegum breathe 🤣🤣🤣🤣Khaotic is so silly and he describing it in detail 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #LHHATL Not the Bubblegum breathe 🤣🤣🤣🤣Khaotic is so silly and he describing it in detail 🤣🤣🤣🤣#LHHATL

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Khaotic saying he wants a "polyester" relationship is another example of his amazing sense of humor!! #LHHATL Khaotic saying he wants a "polyester" relationship is another example of his amazing sense of humor!! #LHHATL

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 #LHHATL I am cracking up at Khaotic!!! I thought he was using the wrong terminology when he said polyester. He talking about cause he can wear them both out I am cracking up at Khaotic!!! I thought he was using the wrong terminology when he said polyester. He talking about cause he can wear them both out 😂😂 #LHHATL

Jenifer @Jenifer72906731 🤣 🤣 #LHHATL twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Khaotic elaborates his kiss with Amy. Scrappy was me in that moment describing it as if the kiss was like eating a thigh or drumstick Khaotic elaborates his kiss with Amy. Scrappy was me in that moment describing it as if the kiss was like eating a thigh or drumstick 😆😂🤣😂🤣😩💀#LHHATL twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iJ16HyTSdq

TelliVision87 on YOUTUBE @tellivision87 Scrappy and that blank stare of confusion while Khaotic is talking is HILARIOUS! #LHHATL Scrappy and that blank stare of confusion while Khaotic is talking is HILARIOUS! #LHHATL

Amy told her sisters about the kiss

During the episode, while Khaotic confided in Scrappy about the kiss, Amy opened up to her sisters about the same. She told them that he kissed her but that immediately after that, cozied up to Erica Banks.

She further told them that she was confused because he flirts with Erica in front of her often and noted that he won’t mix her up in a situation where he could be kissing both of them at the same time.

"I did not expect Khaotic to kiss me. He was very strategic, how he did it, off camera. You look beautiful, muah. So I don’t know, we just, it’s like, one of those things that’s just complicated," Amy said in a confessional.

LHHATL season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode next Tuesday on MTV.

