LHHATL: Erica Mena and Bambi arrested

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Eric Mena, Bambi, and ZellSwag reportedly got into a brawl during a night out in Atlanta on August 25th.

Starring on LHHATL since 2013, Erica Mena and Bambi Richardson are also part of the current 11th season of the show. The two were involved in a brawl alongside fashion designer Kareem Cadet. The two, along with Zellman and Cadet, were booked into the Fulton County Jail on Friday evening.

Zellman has also previously featured on LHHATL alongside Bambi and Erica Mena. All four were charged on varying counts. Zellman and Kareem Cadet were held on simple counts of willful obstruction of justice and battery. Bambi and Erica Mena had more comprehensive charges and bonds set at a few thousand dollars.

Erica Mena and Bambi Richardson from LHHATL arrested

According to reports from Atlanta Police, officers were dispatched to the Lucca Lounge at 264 Pharr Road NE in Atlanta following reports of a dispute. The group ended up getting into a physical altercation with security personnel. The four were also said to have become physically aggressive towards one of the responding officers.

The four had reportedly been asked to leave the lounge moments before the altercation. However, the reality TV stars refused, leading to the controversial situation. Following the incident, Erica Mena, Bambi, ZellSwag, and Kareem Cadet were taken into police custody. All four individuals were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Additionally, both Mena and ZellSwag were charged with simple battery. At the same time, Mena faced an additional charge of simple battery against a police officer. Cadet, on the other hand, was charged with simple assault. Fulton County Jail set Mena's bond at $5,000 for each charge. Bambi's bond was also set at $5,000 for her charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement.

The circumstances leading up to the altercation are still unclear, but speculation and rumors have been circulating on social media. Interestingly, Saucy Santana, ZellSwag's partner, found himself tangentially connected to the incident. Santana, a rapper, took to social media to clarify that ZellSwag was not involved in a physical altercation with the female patrons but rather with security and authorities.

Santana highlighted ZellSwag's efforts to de-escalate the situation and downplayed his role in the scuffle. In a video circulating on social media, Saucy Santana can be seen fleeing the scene while his friends get into an altercation. The rapper was seen hilariously running away, wearing a white t-shirt and pink pants. How and if the incident will affect the stars’ time on LHHATL is currently unclear.

Episode 13 of season 11 of the show will be released on September 29th and can be streamed on Paramount.