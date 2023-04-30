Meet the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back 2023

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back, an addition to MTV’s Tuesday Night Takeover, is set to take fans back to when it all started. The upcoming segment will air on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7 pm ET only on MTV. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run It Back will feature fan favorites and former cast members of the franchise as they sit down together and reminisce about the past, specifically the first season of LLHA.

MTV’s press release states:

"Run it Back" is an outrageous clip-show where fan favorites across the Love & Hip Hop: Franchise rewatch jaw-dropping moments from the first season of Atlanta and share the inside scoop and behind the scenes insight from some of the most notable moments."

Rasheeda Frost, Trick Daddy, Spice, and more are set to appear in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back is set to air on MTV as part of its Tuesday Night Takedown along with some other VH1 shows. The series will feature fan favorites from the series as they sit down and discuss “jaw-dropping” and notable moments of the show.

1) Rasheeda Frost

The 46-year-old rapper, television personality, and businesswoman, who is married to Kirk Frost, is set to appear in LHHA Run it Back. She has been on the show since the show's inception and is originally from Decatur, Georgia.

2) Trick Daddy

Maurice Samuel Young is originally from Miami’s Liberty City. The 48-year-old rose to fame in the late 1990s and has previously worked with Lil Jon, Twista, the Ying Yang Twins, DJ Khaled, and others.

3) Spice

Grace Latoya Hamilton, the Jamaican dancehall recording artist, rose to fame in the 2000s. The upcoming Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back cast member first appeared in the franchise during season 6 and became a main cast member during season 8.

4) Mimi Faust

Mimi Faust joined the show when it first aired and was on the show for nine years. She started the show with Stevie J, However, the couple was seen at odds for the first four seasons.

5) Karlie Redd

The 50-year-old Keisha Lewis is a television personality, rapper, model, and actress who joined the series in 2012. Her Dancehall album came out in 2022.

6) Erica Dixon

Erica was the first cast member in the first four seasons of the show. The upcoming Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back cast member was one of the six original cast members on the show.

7) Scrappy

Scrappy who has been a main cast member of the series since season 9 is set to appear on the upcoming MTV show. The 38-year-old rapper is originally from Atlanta and was previously romantically involved with Erica.

8) Shay Johnson

The model, reality television personality, and fitness guru is originally from Atlanta. She previously appeared in Fabolous and Young Dro’s videos and certain reality shows such as Flavor of Love and Charm School.

9) Shekinah Anderson

The hair stylist and entrepreneur first gained fame by appearing as Tiny’s best friend in T.I & Tiny: The Family Hustle and Tiny & Shekinah’s Weave Trip.

Others to appear on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back include Yung Joc, Momma Dee, Ray J, RoccStar, Peter Guns, Rich Dollaz, and Cisco Rosada. They also include Kirk Frost, Paris, ZellSwag, Brooke Valentine, Marcus Black, Bobby Lytes, Jonathan Fernandez, Khaotic, Yandy, and Karen KK King.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 pm ET to watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back on MTV.

