"Quote of the night": Lil' Scrappy calling Erica Mena and Sierra "tight-faced squad" leaves LHHATL fans in splits 

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. In the latest episode, the infamous Diamond returned as she met up with Scrappy. The two spoke about his relationship with Bambi and the future of their relationship.

Scrappy confided in her about how much Erica Mena and Sierra had been pressuring and interfering, and she told him that both of them would be addressed and dealt with.

In a confessional, Scrappy noted that not only does he have to deal with Bambi during the ongoing divorce, he also has to deal with her friends. He called them the "tight-faced squad."

The comment earned Scrappy hilarious responses online by several LHHATL season 11 fans as they took to social media and noted that the phrase was the "quote of the night."

LHHATL season 11 fans react to Scrappy's new name for Bambi's friends

In Tuesday, August 15, 2023's episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11, Scrappy got the boys together because he needed the support as he and Bambi were actively going through a divorce at the time of filming.

Scrappy threw a pool party to get his mind off things and opened up about Bambi secretly recording their conversation and posting clips on social media. Soon after the LHHATL season 11 cast member's party started, his ex-girlfriend, Diamond, whose presence in Srcappy's life was one of the points of conflict in his and Bambi's relationship, entered the scene.

As Diamond walked in, Khaotic, Safaree, and some of Scrappy's other friends noted that "she's trying to get him." Upon seeing the LHHATL season 11 cast member's reaction to Diamond showing up, the boys started chanting.

"Scrappy is finally happy. Scrappy is finally happy."

Diamond and Scrappy awkwardly acknowledged the chant, and the latter noted in a confessional that things were good. However, he added that he wanted to go through the divorce before pursuing anything. He added that he wouldn't have wasted a second if the divorce was done already.

While in conversation with Diamond, the LHHATL cast member noted that the two of them together have "pushed some nerves." He added that since he's going through a divorce, Bambi believes they already have a physical relationship.

Diamond pouted and sarcastically called Bambi a "poor baby." Although they were on the same page about being flirty, Scrappy maintained that nothing happened so far. He told her about her Instagram stories, and Diamond noted that it made Bambi look bad.

He further told her about his confrontation with Erica Mena and Sierra and called them Bambi's "goonies."

"Man, not only did Bam get on the gram to get my money and troll me and doing all of this stuff, she then send her goons at me. You know what I'm saying, the tight faced squad."

He continued in the confessional that everyone needed to calm down and mind their business. He also called Erica and Sierra's actions unfortunate. Fans took to social media to chime in about the discussion. However, they were left in splits by Scrappy calling the two cast members the tight-faced squad.

LHHATL season 11 will return with a brand new episode next Tuesday.