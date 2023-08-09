“Hilarious”: LHHATL fans react to Karlie v. Shekinah in season 11 episode 9

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 episode 9 aired on August 8, 2023, bringing with it intense drama. From Bambi, aka Adi Benson, and Erica Dixon feuding to Karlie Redd and Shekinah arguing and accusing each other of several things, the episode was full of new developments. The synopsis of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 episode 9, according to MTV, states:

"Spice finds out if her health problems will land her back in the OR, Erica Dixon and Bambi have a war of words over Emani, and Karlie and Shekinah throw down at the Frost Bistro reopening."

As Karlie Redd and Shekinah talked about who was more loyal to Spice, the conversation turned into a dispute, even though they began with an explanation. Karlie accused Shekinah of having a relationship with a married man during this fight. In Karlie Redd’s words:

“You **** a married man!”

In her personal confession, Karlie stated that if someone is her enemy, she will strive to find their "deepest darkest secret." Following the incident, LHHATL fans have been sharing their reactions on social media about how hilarious their fight looked.

LHHATL cast members Karlie and Spice's friendship takes a different turn, fans react to Karlie Redd and Shekinah's feud

Spice and Karlie have been good friends for many years, but season 11 of LHHATL has seen their friendship come under the strains of many differences. Over the course of this season, Spice has been questioning their friendship. Spice claims that while Karlie was at the hospital with her during surgery, Karlie chose not to give information to Spice's friends who asked for an update on her health.

Shekinah Jo and Rasheeda aren't happy with Karlie's behavior either. However, according to Karlie, Spice's parents were unwilling to share her health information with anyone at that time, which is why she did not respond. The following was shared by Spice on social media back on October 17, 2022:

“I suffered a damage [sic] hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery. As you know I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a Coma, and I also died but none of that is true.”

Additionally, she stated:

“However I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns, please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love laugh, like it’s your last day, I LOVE YOU ALL SO SO MUCH”

The two stars also fought over Spice's objection to Karlie relocating to her neighborhood. Following this, Karlie was seen shifting to the same neighborhood, and, according to Spicy, Karlie had been acting like a stalker.

As of now, LHHATL has released nine episodes, while episode 10 is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2023. After the release of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta season 11 episode 9, fans have been sharing their reactions to the latest developments and feuds. Check out some of the reactions below:

leelee. 👑 @OuuTHATSLeena pic.twitter.com/zEHUkf6Eao So, putting Karlie aside for a minute. Was Shekinah given the green light & chose not to go because the text kinda gave Shekinah the go-ahead & she didn't defend she jumped into Karlie moving by Spice. #LHHATL

SkoolBoi (His/Him/He) @Skool_boi



Shekinah again coming in loud and I’m tuning her out…



#LHHATL Idc about this Karlie beefing with her friends storyline.Shekinah again coming in loud and I’m tuning her out…

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 #LHHATL They should just call shekinah "ms messy loudmouth" she's so loud

Saucy Suzy @punkin0404 @loveandhiphop I like Shekinah but I think I believe Karlie on this one 🤣

ꪀꪖ𝕥ꫀ. @nateportr @loveandhiphop What the hell is this mess.

TheCoolNerd88 @Ajsmith071 @loveandhiphop I don't believe Karlie. Because Shekinah asked her who and Karlie didn't have a name

Tune into MTV for the latest episode of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11.