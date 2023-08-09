“Seems bitter”: LHHATL season 11 fans slam Erica Dixon for confronting Bambi in episode 9

Bambi, aka Adi Benson, and Erica Dixon, got into a heated argument in Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta season 11 episode 9 that released on Tuesday, August 8. As their conversation began, Erica shared how her daughter Emani Richardson is 18 years old and Erica wants her to have a good relationship with her siblings.

To this, Bambi mentioned that she also wants their children to have a good relationship and there is no problem with that. Emani is Erica's daughter with her ex-husband Lil Scrappy. The latter, who married Bambi back in September 2017, is currently going through a divorce. The duo share three children together.

Erica Dixon then mentioned how her daughter Emani hasn't been at Bambi's house for a long time now, citing the latter as the reason. In response to this, Bambi mentioned that she has video footage of Emani visiting her house while Bambi was away.

In response, Erica shared that her daughter refused to go to Bambi's house when the latter was at home because Bambi had "mistreated" Emani. Bambi then pointed out how Emani told her that her mother Erica "abused" her. Afterwards, the conversation quickly devolved into a feud.

Several fans have shared their views on social media following this incident, disapproving of the way Erica confronted Bambi.

"So unnecessary": Fans react to Erica Dixon and Bambi's fight on episode 9 of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta season 11

The synopsis of the LHHATL season 11 episode 9, read as:

“Spice finds out if her latest medical news will push her recovery over the hump or under the knife. Rasheeda's attempt to fix Erica Dixon & Bambi's icy relationship ignites a fire. Shekinah shuts down Karlie and the Frost Bistro.”

Both reality stars turned their conversation into a feud during which they trash-talked each other. During her personal confession, Bambi revealed:

“After all these years of just being quiet, Erica trying to accuse me of mistreating her daughter was the final straw for me, I'm like you wanna accuse me of mistreating a child when Emani confided to me, you know she would be upset and telling that her mom was basically abusing her.”

Bambi and Erica Dixon's feud became so bad that other people at the cafe where they were sitting had to intervene to prevent the pair from fighting physically. As a result of this incident, fans shared their reactions on Twitter:

Gezzyinthecity @gezzyinthecity I love Erica but she was on 10 before Bambi even started talking. #LHHATL

Mel @HeyGirlMelanie pic.twitter.com/0yHXPw8BtC Something's not adding up to me. If Scrappy and Bambi were getting divorced and living in separate places, why does Bambi have Emani's room furniture at her house? #LHHATL

Demi Goddess @_dalightlover_ No y’all love seeing drama while these reality shows are trying to turn into “mending fences” television. Erica was WRONG point blank period. You’re HELPING THE SAME MAN WHO TRIED TO FILE FULL CUSTODY OF YALL CHILD DIVORCE FROM HIS WIFE 🙄🙄🙄 girl Why would you even #LHHATL

RealityTimesTen @reality_ten Erica is still hurt over Scrappy but at the end of the day HE married Bambi and not her. Her anger should be directed at HIM not Bambi, not Shay, not Mama Dee, not Diamond or any of the other women he chose over her and E-Money...smh. #LHHATL

KayStar @dallasfan3434 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/gppZfU6F7B Erica better leave before Bambi chomps down on her arm.

naomi @realtsnaomi1 @JaysRealityBlog @MTV Erica is very beautiful but she looks stupid right here 🤷🏾‍♀️.

Manny 👼🏾🧚🏾‍♂️ @cupcakeanglflwr @JaysRealityBlog @MTV I love Erica but it’s been years and you’re still fighting over Scrappy? Come on now

Bambi's accusations against Erica Dixon

This was not the first time Erica has been accused by Bambi of “abusing” Emani. In April 2023, Bambi posted some legal documents on her social media account describing how Erica had abused her daughter. Afterwards, Emani posted a message on Instagram defending her mother.

In response, Bambi apologized for her remarks about Emani and her mother's relationship.

In addition, LHHATL season 11 has already released nine episodes and will release episode 10 on August 15, 2023. According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, it will include the following:

“Jessica's unforeseen surgical complications may put a bump in her road to motherhood; Safaree's new Miami Mami has Erica Mena wondering what time he's really on; Bambi and Erica Dixon's scrap goes live; Renni attempts to reconcile."

Watch the latest episode of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta season 11 on VH1 and MTV.