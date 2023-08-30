LHHATL star Spice claps back at Erica Mena on Instagram for using a racial slur against her on TV

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 episode 12 featured a feud between Erica and Spice. The latest episode of the show, LHHATL, titled Mena-ce to Society, was released on August 29, 2023, and includes the following synopsis:

“Khaotic finally shows Erica Banks how much he appreciates her. Joc's emotions take center stage after he reveals some devastating news about his mum. Sierra finds out how rough a Diamond can really be.”

During this episode of LHHATL, while Erica, Shekinah, and Spice were having a conversation, Erica was seen at first saying good things about Spice, but after a few minutes, as they discussed divorce and raising kids, the cast members of LHHATL began making mean remarks about each other.

Spice was also seen commenting on Erica's son and how he didn't like his own mother. As a result, Erica's anger reached a new level and she even flipped the table over Spice.

On social media, LHHATL cast member Spice shared her reaction to this episode, mentioning how Erica reacted in anger when Spice commented on her son, but didn't react when Scrappy and Stevie J said the same thing previously.

Spice captioned the post:

"Kids are off limits right ??????? But I guess it’s only when I ask cause where’s the same energy when Scrappy and Stevie J talked about it, but now I’m a Monkey and should have died on the table ? Ok Erica."

Erica Mena made a racial comment during season 11 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL)

The conversation between Erica and Spice began with Erica appreciating Spice for taking care of her career and children simultaneously. Following that, both celebrities talked about getting married and getting divorced, and Spice said:

“Your problem Erica is you feel like you’re the first woman to be divorced… you’re the first woman that’s left with two children to fend for. I’ve been doing it for 14 years welcome to the club.”

In her response to Spice, Erica clarified that she has been raising her two children King Javien Conde and Legend Brian Samuels as a single parent for "16 years," after only Spice mentioned Erica's son dislikes her. Erica responded that from now on, she and Spice would always be at odds because Spice commented on her son.

Erica said:

“This woman was given a second chance at life by God and here she is choosing to use that second chance at life to come at me and my son which just speaks volumes about who she is.”

Following this, Erica also made a racial comment, mentioning, "blue m*nkey" to Spice. Further, she referred to Spice's sepsis infection suffered in 2022, saying that she should have "died." Her words at this time were as follows:

“That b**ch should have died. you want to mention my kids. You m*nkey, you f***ing blue m*nkey.”

While there hasn't been a clear explanation for why the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta keeps targeting Erica about her son. But a lot of times, Erica has been criticized for not posting pictures of her oldest son. As well as this, she has clarified that her son is a very private and introverted individual.

According to Urban Belle magazine reports, Erica Mena shared:

“My son is actually an introvert. Not autistic. So let’s clarify that Rumor. He is in school with dual enrollment. He is 13 years old and will be graduating high school with college credits at 14 going on 15. No need to defend me but you should definitely be careful about the rumors you spread ESPECIALLY about children!”

The upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 will air on MTV on September 5, 2023.