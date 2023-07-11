Why is Sukihana trending? Twitter video leaves internet in disbelief, sparks memefest online

Sukihana grabbed the attention of the internet after an OnlyFans video featuring her p**ing on herself went viral on social media platforms. The news comes after YK Osiris was accused of forcefully kissing her, leading to a plethora of support for the television personality.

The rapper is known for posting weird content on social media. While her name was on top of the headlines for the video, fans were curious to know the reasons and even shared their reactions on Twitter.

The source of the video from where it was posted remains unknown, and ones who have seen it have not shared any other details. The video is currently not available on YouTube, but netizens who did not watch the video have been asking for it on Twitter.

Netizens express their opinion towards the video on Twitter

Twitter has been flooded with public reactions towards Sukihana's p**ing video. Some said that they "gagged" after watching it while others said that it was not as bad as how it was being described online.

A few others were also concerned, with a user writing that she might need some help and criticized the way she was being trolled.

There was also a plethora of memes targeted towards the video, but Sukihana has not shared any response since the video went viral.

Sukihana received support after YK Osiris tried to kiss her forcefully

Also known as Destiny Lanette Henderson, Sukihana was trending last month after YK Osiris was charged with kissing her forcefully. The moment was also captured on video, and it happened while Destiny was commenting on the Crew League basketball tournament in Atlanta.

In the video, Osiris was seen standing alongside Destiny. As he made the move, Destiny yelled at him, saying "Stop It!" Destiny was shocked for some time, and Osiris tried to kiss her again, forcing her to scream again.

However, Osiris seemed to be unaffected by what happened as he walked away with a laugh.

Osiris later apologized to Sukihana through a statement on Instagram. He wrote that he realized the importance of consent and took ull responsibility for everything that happened.

Destiny later wrote on Instagram that she accepted the apology as she wrote:

"My accepting his apology is not my excusing or lessening the severity of his actions. This is Destiny choosing to give grace to Osiris."

The 31-year-old is a popular face on television and has been appearing on the reality series, Love & Hip Hop: Miami since 2020.

She has also been on the judges panel of the reality show Baddies. She has pursued her career as a musician, and her first mixtape, Wolf P*ssy, was released in 2020.

