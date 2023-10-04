What did S*xyy Red say about Donald Trump? Rapper trolled over recent podcast remarks

On October 3, rapper and singer Sexyy Red appeared on the podcast This Past Weekend with host Theo Von. Towards the end of their conversation, Sexyy Red said she is a former U.S. President Donald Trump fan and wanted him to return to the White House.

“I like Trump…Aww, baby, we [African-American people] love Trump. We need him back in office,” she stated.

Sexyy Red said she supported the former President “in the hood.” She also clarified how people were wrong to think that Trump was racist and s*xist and pointed out that he was the one to start getting African-Americans “out of jail” and gave away free money to those in need.

Unfortunately, Red’s remarks about Donald Trump were met with trolling, as netizens came together to slam her.

Expand Tweet

“Stick to rap baby girl”: Internet mocks Sexyy Red for showing her support for Donald Trump

On Tuesday’s episode of podcaster, stand-up comedian, and actor Theo Von’s show This Past Weekend, rap artist Sexyy Red was the guest. The duo shared a long chat about Red’s career and life. Still, towards the end, the focus shifted to her love and support for ex-President Donald Trump, the primary Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Sexyy Red openly showered praises on Trump and said she was a true fan. The St. Louis rapper also gave Trump the benefit of the doubt about him being intentionally racist and that he said “little sh*t against women.” Red added that Trump was a real champion of Black people and helped many of them get out of jail and even offered “free money” and “cheques.”

Expand Tweet

“Trump we miss you. I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him,” she stated.

As soon as the social media users got the hint of Red’s admiration for Donald Trump, most of them chose to troll her. Here are some reactions from the comment section of @DailyLoud’s tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, as per XXL Magazine, Red is not the only rapper who has shown their love and support for the former President. Earlier, DaBaby, Lil Pump, and Kodak Black have also openly showered admiration on Trump. Black was pardoned in 2020 by Trump, just before he left office.

The 25-year-old Sexyy Red is a Missouri-based rapper born Janae Nierah Wherry. She first rose to fame in 2018 when she reworked Vanessa Carlton’s hit track A Thousand Miles and released Ah Thousand Jugs. Later, she collaborated with R&B singer Summer Walker on the 2022 music video Sense Dat God Gave You.

However, she saw significant popularity when she released her breakthrough single, Pound Town, in January 2023 and later released its sequel, Pound Town 2, with Nicki Minaj, which entered her into the prestigious U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.