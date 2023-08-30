Theo Von Return of the Rat tour 2023: New dates, tickets, prices, venues, and more

Theo Von has announced a new set of dates for his Return of the Rat tour, which is scheduled to take place from November 9, 2023, to November 21, 2023, in venues across the United States. The new dates will be the finale of his latest comedy tour.
The new tour dates for the tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Oakland, were announced via an announcement on the comedian's official website. Tickets for the tour will be available on August 31, 2023, at 10 am local time on his official website. Tickets prices have not been announced.
Theo Von on his latest comedy route with the tour
Theo Von first announced the new tour on July 12, 2023. The tour incorporates the comedian's latest materials, including the latest episodes of his mainline podcast, This Past Weekend.
The full list of dates and venues for the Theo Von Tour is given below:
- September 7, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Miller High School Theater
- September 8, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Miller High School Theater
- September 9, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater
- September 13, 2023 – San Jose, California at San Jose Civic Center
- September 14, 2023 – San Jose, California at San Jose Civic Center
- September 15, 2023 – Lincoln, California at The Venue at Thunder Valley
- September 16, 2023 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theater
- September 17, 2023 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theater
- October 5, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Temple Live at Cleveland Masonic
- October 6, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Temple Live at Cleveland Masonic
- October 7, 2023 – Akron, Ohio at E.J Thomson Hall
- October 8, 2023 – Akron, Ohio at E.J Thomson Hall
- October 19, 2023 – Washington, D.C at DAR Constitutional Hall
- October 20, 2023 – Washington, D.C at DAR Constitutional Hall
- October 21, 2023 – Washington, D.C at DAR Constitutional Hall
- October 22, 2023 – Washington, D.C at DAR Constitutional Hall
- October 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Resorts World Las Vegas
- October 28, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Resorts World Las Vegas
- November 9, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena
- November 10, 2023 – Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center
- November 11, 2023 – Huntington, West Virginia at Mountain Health Arena
- November 15, 2023 – Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center
- November 16, 2023 – Pikeville, Kentucky at Appalachian Wireless Arena
- November 17, 2023 – Winston Salem, North Carolina at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- November 24, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena
Theo Von rose to prominence with his role in the MTV reality competition show The Challenge. After staying for four seasons, the comedian was a winner for two seasons and a runner-up in the third.
Theo Von's major work consists of the two major comedy specials produced by Netflix, No Offense and Regular People, as well as the Billboard top ten charter comedy album 30lb Bag of Hamster Bones.