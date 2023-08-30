Theo Von Return of the Rat tour 2023: New dates, tickets, prices, venues, and more

Theo Von has announced a new set of dates for his Return of the Rat tour, which is scheduled to take place from November 9, 2023, to November 21, 2023, in venues across the United States. The new dates will be the finale of his latest comedy tour.

The new tour dates for the tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Oakland, were announced via an announcement on the comedian's official website. Tickets for the tour will be available on August 31, 2023, at 10 am local time on his official website. Tickets prices have not been announced.

Theo Von on his latest comedy route with the tour

Theo Von first announced the new tour on July 12, 2023. The tour incorporates the comedian's latest materials, including the latest episodes of his mainline podcast, This Past Weekend.

The full list of dates and venues for the Theo Von Tour is given below:

September 7, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Miller High School Theater

September 8, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Miller High School Theater

September 9, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater

September 13, 2023 – San Jose, California at San Jose Civic Center

September 14, 2023 – San Jose, California at San Jose Civic Center

September 15, 2023 – Lincoln, California at The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 16, 2023 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theater

September 17, 2023 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theater

October 5, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Temple Live at Cleveland Masonic

October 6, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Temple Live at Cleveland Masonic

October 7, 2023 – Akron, Ohio at E.J Thomson Hall

October 7, 2023 – Akron, Ohio at E.J Thomson Hall

October 8, 2023 – Akron, Ohio at E.J Thomson Hall

October 19, 2023 – Washington, D.C at DAR Constitutional Hall

October 20, 2023 – Washington, D.C at DAR Constitutional Hall

October 21, 2023 – Washington, D.C at DAR Constitutional Hall

October 22, 2023 – Washington, D.C at DAR Constitutional Hall

October 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Resorts World Las Vegas

October 28, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Resorts World Las Vegas

November 9, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena

November 10, 2023 – Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center

November 11, 2023 – Huntington, West Virginia at Mountain Health Arena

November 15, 2023 – Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center

November 16, 2023 – Pikeville, Kentucky at Appalachian Wireless Arena

November 17, 2023 – Winston Salem, North Carolina at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

November 24, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena

Theo Von rose to prominence with his role in the MTV reality competition show The Challenge. After staying for four seasons, the comedian was a winner for two seasons and a runner-up in the third.

Theo Von's major work consists of the two major comedy specials produced by Netflix, No Offense and Regular People, as well as the Billboard top ten charter comedy album 30lb Bag of Hamster Bones.