Ziwe The Black Friend Tour 2023: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, & more

Ziwe has announced a new tour, "The Black Friend Tour," which is scheduled to take place from October 23, 2023, to November 8, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is the comedian's latest live project and is in support of her upcoming book of the same name.

The comedian announced that the new tour will feature shows in cities such as Denver, Chicago, and Philadelphia via a post on her official Instagram account.

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the code ZIWETOUR. General tickets will be available on August 18, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets are priced between $38 and $50 plus processing fees, depending on the venue and seating choice. Tickets and presales can be availed at the comedian's official website.

The tour will begin in Los Angeles and end in Washington, D.C.

The comedian will be releasing her debut book, Black Friend, on October 24, 2023. The book, a collection of essays featuring humor and satire originally conceptualized in 2020, will be released by Abrams Books.

To support her new project, the comedian will be embarking on the just-announced brief tour of the United States, where she's expected to perform comedy from her upcoming collection.

The full list of dates and venues for The Black Friend Tour 2023 is given below:

October 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, California, at Largo at the Coronet

October 27, 2023 - San Francisco, California at Bimbos 365 Club

November 1, 2023 - Denver, Colorado, at The Oriental Theater

November 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Variety Theater

November 3, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois, at The Den Theater

November 5, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia, at Variety Playhouse

November 7, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at World Cafe Live

November 8, 2023 - Washington, D.C., at Howard Theater

Ziwe was born in 1992 and attended Northwestern University

Ziwerekoru Fumudoh was born on February 27, 1992, and began her career as a summer intern on Comedy Central while studying at Northwestern University.

The comedian had her first major show with her eponymously titled YouTube satire series, which premiered in 2017. The show features Ziwe asking questions to guests and pointing out their subconscious racial biases. Featured guests included Caroline Calloway, Alison Roman, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan.

Starting in 2018, the comedian was a staff writer for the late-night talk show Desus & Mero, which is broadcast by Showtime. The comedian wrote a total of 66 episodes for the show over the course of two years.

After her role as a writer on Desus & Mero, the comedian moved to her own, eponymously titled late-night talk show, also produced by Showtime. The show has run for a total of 18 episodes across two seasons so far.