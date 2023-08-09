Deon Cole My New Normal Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Deon Cole has announced a new tour, titled My New Normal Tour 2023, which is scheduled to take place from September 15 to December 31, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. The album will be the latest major tour by the comedian and actor.

The comedian announced the new tour, which will feature a new perspective on things by the comedian, via a post on his official Instagram page on August 8, 2023:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code DEON on Live Nation (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917ugF0/deon-cole-events).

General tickets will be available from August 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the comedian's official website (https://deoncole.komi.io/).

Deon Cole building momentum for his upcoming projects with a tour

Deon Cole is starring in the upcoming musical coming-of-age film The Color Purple, based on the novel of the same name, and directed by Blitz Bawazule. The film is set to be released on December 25, 2023.

Supporting his upcoming project, as well as showcasing his new comedic acts, the comedian and actor will embark on the newly announced tour, the full list of dates and venues of which is given below:

August 19, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

September 15, 2023 – Munhall, Pennsylvania at Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead

September 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

September 22, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Aztec Theatre

September 23, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center

September 24, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

September 29, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at Alabama Theater

September 30, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

October 13, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia at Chrysler Hall

October 14, 2023 – Northfield, Ohio at MGM Northfield Park

October 20, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 27, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theatre

October 28, 2023– Indianapolis, Indiana at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November 3, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

November 4, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Celebrity Theatre

November 10, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

November 24, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Theater

November 25, 2023 – San Diego, California at Balboa Theatre

December 1, 2023 – Medford, Massachusetts at Chevalier Theatre

December 2, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

December 31, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium

Tracing Deon Cole and his career

Deon Cole was born on January 9, 1972. He started his career after completing his higher studies at Philander Smith College, graduating with a degree from the college's acting department.

The comedian and actor's first notable gig was as a scriptwriter for The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien show from 2009 to 2010. This was followed by another stint as a writer for Conan from 2010 to 2012.

In 2013, Deon Cole hosted his own comedy show, titled Deon Cole's Black Box, which ran for one season. Subsequently, the comedian and actor starred as one of the main characters, Detective Tanner, on the parody comedy show, Angie Tribeca.

The comedian is currently starring as the titular character, Joe Washington, on the dark comedy show, Average Joe, produced by BET+ and created by Robb Cullen. The actor stars in the show alongside soap opera actress Tammy Townsend.